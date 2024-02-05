Connacht Cup and Shield down to final stages following weekend’s games

Share story:

The last sixteen of the Connacht Junior Cup and last 32 of the Connacht Shield are now known following the games at the weekend.

In the Connacht Cup, there were wins for Salthill Devon, Mervue United, Colga, Athenry and the University of Galway with Maree/Oranmore’s game with Dunmore taking place next weekend to determine the last of the teams.

In the Connacht Shield, there were wins for Moyne Villa, Galway Hibs, Cois Fhairraige, Cregmore/Claregalway, Oughterard, West United, Mervue B, Corrib Celtic, Dynamo Blues and Bearna Na Forbacha while there were byes for Cregmore/Claregalway B and Ballinasloe Town to the last 32.

The next round of games is scheduled for the 25th of February

Connacht Cup Results:

Maree/Oranmore B 0-2 Salthill Devon FC

Salthill Devon B 1-8 Mervue United A

Knocknacarra FC 0-5 Ballyheane FC A

Cliffoney Celtic 3-7 Carbury FC

Athenry B 3-4 Colga FC

Cartron Utd 2-0 Strand Celtic FC

Athenry A 3-1 Arrow Harps FC

Shiven Rovers 0-5 Conn Rangers

Renmore FC 1-3 Ballaghaderreen FC

Ballisodare Utd 2-5 Moore Utd

Iorras Aontaithe 1-1 Castlebar Celtic B Castlebar win 4-3 on pens

Ballina Town 4-2 MCR FC

Loughrea Rams 1-2 Castlebar Celtic A

Westport Utd B 2-1 Castlerea Celtic

Skyvalley Rovers 2-3 University of Galway

Dunmore Town Vs Maree/Oranmore A 11th Feb

CFA Mens Cup Provisional Fixture Dates

Round 4 25/02/2024

Quarter Finals 31/03/2024

Semi Finals 21/04/2024

Final 26/05/2024

Connacht Shield Results

Partry Athletic FC 0-4 Moyne Villa FC

Galway Hibs 3-0 Ballymoe FC W/O

St Bernard’s 2-3 Fahy Rovers AET

Loughrea Rams B 2-4 St John’s FC

Cois Fharraige 3-0 Aughanagh Celtic W/O

Moylough ’79 1-2 Cregmore /Claregalway A

St. Cuan’s 2-4 Oughterard FC

Corofin Utd A 1-1 St Johns Athletic FC St Johns Ath win 4-2 on pens

West Utd 3-0 Manulla B W/O

Valley Rovers 0-3 Killala FC W/O

Merville Utd 2-2 Mervue United B Mervue win 5-4 on pens

Colga FC B 0-3 Ballinrobe Town

Swinford FC 1-2 Ballyheane B

Kiltimagh Knock Utd A 5-0 West Coast Utd

Ballyvary Blue Bombers 3-0 Athenry C W/O

Corrib Celtic Corrib win 4-3 on pens 2-2 Craughwell United

Glen Celtic Glen Celtic win 4-3 on pens 3-3 Calry Bohs FC

Galway Bohs 0-3 Claremorris FC

Straide & Foxford Utd 3-6 Ballinagare Manor

Dynamo Blues 3-2 Manor Rangers

Ballyglass FC 3-2 Corrib Rangers

Calry Bohs Reserves 3-0 Colemanstown Utd W/O

Boyle Celtic 3-0 St. Patrick’s FC W/O

Killtullagh Pioneers 2-8 CP Ajax

Cam Celtic 0-3 Manulla FC

Cloonfad Utd 3-0 Benbulben FC

Corofin Utd B 1-7 Bearna Na Forbacha

Cregmore /Claregalway B Bye

Ballinasloe Town Bye

Dromahair FC Bye

Castlebar Town Bye

Westport Utd A Bye

CFA Mens Shield Provisional Fixture Dates

Round 2 25/02/2024

Round 3 10/03/2024

Quarter Finals 31/03/2024

Semi Finals 21/04/2024

Final 26/05/2024