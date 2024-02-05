5 February 2024
Connacht Cup and Shield down to final stages following weekend’s games
The last sixteen of the Connacht Junior Cup and last 32 of the Connacht Shield are now known following the games at the weekend.
In the Connacht Cup, there were wins for Salthill Devon, Mervue United, Colga, Athenry and the University of Galway with Maree/Oranmore’s game with Dunmore taking place next weekend to determine the last of the teams.
In the Connacht Shield, there were wins for Moyne Villa, Galway Hibs, Cois Fhairraige, Cregmore/Claregalway, Oughterard, West United, Mervue B, Corrib Celtic, Dynamo Blues and Bearna Na Forbacha while there were byes for Cregmore/Claregalway B and Ballinasloe Town to the last 32.
The next round of games is scheduled for the 25th of February
Connacht Cup Results:
Maree/Oranmore B 0-2 Salthill Devon FC
Salthill Devon B 1-8 Mervue United A
Knocknacarra FC 0-5 Ballyheane FC A
Cliffoney Celtic 3-7 Carbury FC
Athenry B 3-4 Colga FC
Cartron Utd 2-0 Strand Celtic FC
Athenry A 3-1 Arrow Harps FC
Shiven Rovers 0-5 Conn Rangers
Renmore FC 1-3 Ballaghaderreen FC
Ballisodare Utd 2-5 Moore Utd
Iorras Aontaithe 1-1 Castlebar Celtic B Castlebar win 4-3 on pens
Ballina Town 4-2 MCR FC
Loughrea Rams 1-2 Castlebar Celtic A
Westport Utd B 2-1 Castlerea Celtic
Skyvalley Rovers 2-3 University of Galway
Dunmore Town Vs Maree/Oranmore A 11th Feb
CFA Mens Cup Provisional Fixture Dates
Round 4 25/02/2024
Quarter Finals 31/03/2024
Semi Finals 21/04/2024
Final 26/05/2024
Connacht Shield Results
Partry Athletic FC 0-4 Moyne Villa FC
Galway Hibs 3-0 Ballymoe FC W/O
St Bernard’s 2-3 Fahy Rovers AET
Loughrea Rams B 2-4 St John’s FC
Cois Fharraige 3-0 Aughanagh Celtic W/O
Moylough ’79 1-2 Cregmore /Claregalway A
St. Cuan’s 2-4 Oughterard FC
Corofin Utd A 1-1 St Johns Athletic FC St Johns Ath win 4-2 on pens
West Utd 3-0 Manulla B W/O
Valley Rovers 0-3 Killala FC W/O
Merville Utd 2-2 Mervue United B Mervue win 5-4 on pens
Colga FC B 0-3 Ballinrobe Town
Swinford FC 1-2 Ballyheane B
Kiltimagh Knock Utd A 5-0 West Coast Utd
Ballyvary Blue Bombers 3-0 Athenry C W/O
Corrib Celtic Corrib win 4-3 on pens 2-2 Craughwell United
Glen Celtic Glen Celtic win 4-3 on pens 3-3 Calry Bohs FC
Galway Bohs 0-3 Claremorris FC
Straide & Foxford Utd 3-6 Ballinagare Manor
Dynamo Blues 3-2 Manor Rangers
Ballyglass FC 3-2 Corrib Rangers
Calry Bohs Reserves 3-0 Colemanstown Utd W/O
Boyle Celtic 3-0 St. Patrick’s FC W/O
Killtullagh Pioneers 2-8 CP Ajax
Cam Celtic 0-3 Manulla FC
Cloonfad Utd 3-0 Benbulben FC
Corofin Utd B 1-7 Bearna Na Forbacha
Cregmore /Claregalway B Bye
Ballinasloe Town Bye
Dromahair FC Bye
Castlebar Town Bye
Westport Utd A Bye
CFA Mens Shield Provisional Fixture Dates
Round 2 25/02/2024
Round 3 10/03/2024
Quarter Finals 31/03/2024
Semi Finals 21/04/2024
Final 26/05/2024