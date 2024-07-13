Connacht Cricket Union Preparing For historic first match on Wednesday

Wednesday next will be a historic day for the Connacht Cricket Union when they play their first competitive match at home to Munster at the home of County Galway Cricket Club in Lydican, Claregalway.

The match is the next step in the Union receiving full recognition from Cricket Ireland and becoming a full member.

John Mulligan spoke to Chairman Jeff Smith and PRO Mayank Dwivedi about the preparations ahead of Wednesday.