Galway Bay FM

13 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Connacht Cricket Union Preparing For historic first match on Wednesday

Share story:
Connacht Cricket Union Preparing For historic first match on Wednesday

Wednesday next will be a historic day for the Connacht Cricket Union when they play their first competitive match at home to Munster at the home of County Galway Cricket Club in Lydican, Claregalway.

The match is the next step in the Union receiving full recognition from Cricket Ireland and becoming a full member.

John Mulligan spoke to Chairman Jeff Smith and PRO Mayank Dwivedi about the preparations ahead of Wednesday.

Share story:

Connacht Community Games Team Finals Draws Announced

The Connacht Community Games Finals take place in Leitrim on Saturday the 20th.  Galway has 9 Team involved, U/11 Hurling – Clarinbridge U/14 Camogie �...

Irish Boxers Look Forward To Paris 2024

Saturday the 27th of July will see Ireland’s Boxers go for Gold at The Olympic Games in Paris. That is the day the first bouts take place with all t...

Record Entry for Irish Rowing Championships on the eve of the Olympic Games - A Galway Bay FM Sport Special Feature

Rowing in Ireland is in an incredibly strong position as the National Championships take place in Cork this weekend. The Olympic Federation of Ireland hav...

Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (13th July 2024) is in Wexford and Navan. Cross-channel, there are meetings in Newmarket, Ascot, York, Chester, Salisbury an...