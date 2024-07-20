Galway Bay FM

Connacht Cricket plays first Interprovincial since 1891 – A Galway Bay FM Feature

For the first time since 1891, Connacht played an interprovincial cricket match with a Munster XI visiting the Lydican in Claregalway last Wednesday.

This match was important for the newly formed Connacht Cricket Union who are looking to get full membership of Cricket Ireland.

For the record, Connacht, coached by irish cricket legend Kevin O’Brien, won the match.

William Davies was there and has produced this special feature about the day.

