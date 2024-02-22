Galway Bay FM

22 February 2024

Connacht Colleges Hurling titles for Portumna CS, Colaiste Mhuire and Colaiste Einde

The Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior B, C and D hurling titles were all decided on Wednesday, with victories for Portumna Community School, Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar and Colaiste Einde Galway, who all go on to play All-Ireland semi-finals in the coming weeks.

Portumna Community School were too strong for Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew in the Senior B final, winning by 3-12 to 0-10 in Kinvara. The Portumna goals were scored by Callum Keane, Conor Kennedy and Colin Treacy and they now go on to play Ulster champions St Killian’s from Antrim in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Colaiste Mhuire from Ballygar captured the Senior C title last night in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe, following a resounding 3-15 to 0-6 win over St Joseph’s The Bish in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe. Reporting for Galway Bay FM is Ivan Smyth…

Colaiste Einde Galway won the Senior D hurling title on Wednesday afternoon in Dangan, following a 2-18 to 2-10 win over Colaiste Croi Mhuire from An Spideal in the final. They now go on to play the Ulster champions in the All-Ireland semi-final.

