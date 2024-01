Connacht Coach delighted with “fully deserved” Munster victory

Share story:

Connacht Coach Pete Wilkins was as much relieved as delighted with his side’s 22-9 victory over Munster on New Year’s Day in the Sportsground. After the game, he spoke to our commentator Rob Murphy:

Rob also spoke to Man of the Match Cian Prendergast and started by asking about ending a 5-match losing run: