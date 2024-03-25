25 March 2024
Connacht Club & Schools Rugby Results
Junior B Schools Cup:
St Raphaels Loughrea 0 – 20 Colaiste Bhaile Chlair ;
Junior C Schools Cup:
Carrick CS 7 – 36 Marist College Round 3;
U14 Boys Schools B League:
St Jarlaths College 30 – 27 St Muredachs College Round 1;
Athlone CC 41 – 25 Colaiste na Coiribe ;
U14 Boys Schools A League:
St Josephs College 24 – 5 Marist College ;
BOI U14 Girls Cup:
Sligo 17 – 62 Tuam/Oughterard Quarter-Final 3;
BOI Junior Plate:
Sligo 14 – 45 Tuam Plate Final;
BOI U16 Girls Cup:
Creggs 71 – 15 Corinthians/Galwegians Round 3;
BOI U18 Girls Cup:
Corrib 7 – 24 Corinthians Round 3;
BOI U13 Boys Cup:
Buccaneers 44 – 12 Ballinasloe Round of 16 – 3;
Galway Bay 29 – 12 Corrib Round of 16 – 7;
Dunmore 0 – 0 Creggs Round of 16 – 4;
BOI U14 Boys Cup:
Dunmore 0 – 53 Ballinasloe Round 5;
Loughrea 0 – 47 Dunmore ;
BOI U15 Boys Cup:
Creggs 45 – 27 Ballinasloe Round 4;
Monivea 0 – 41 Ballina Round 5;
BOI U16 Boys Cup:
Loughrea 15 – 30 Ballina Round 5;
Ballinasloe 14 – 62 Buccaneers Round 5;
Corrib – Corinthians Awarded to Corrib;Loughrea 17 – 10 Gort ;
BOI U18.5 Boys Cup:
Westport 3 – 15 Loughrea Round 3;
Tuam/Dunmore 0 – 49 Carrick on Shannon Round 3;
Galwegians 87 – 7 Claremorris Round 3;
Corinthians 19 – 20 Ballina Round 1;
BOI J2A:
Claremorris 24 – 22 Galwegians 3rd League Final;
BOI Junior Cup:
Connemara 18 – 0 Dunmore Cup Final;
BOI Connacht Senior Women’s Cup:
University of Galway 45 – 5 Creggs Pool B – Round 3;
Westport 5 – 19 Tuam/Oughterard Pool A – Round 3;