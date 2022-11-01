Connacht Club Championship Details Confirmed

The fixtures have been finalised for the three Galway clubs competing in the upcoming Connacht Club Football Championship Quarter Finals.

Senior champions Maigh Cuilinn will meet Westport on Sunday week, Nov 13th at 1.30pm in MacHale Park in Castlebar.

That same day, Clifden footballers play Leitrim champions Carrigallen at 1pm in Pearse Stadium in the Connacht Junior Quarter Final, while Dunmore MacHales will be in action on Saturday week, Nov 12th at 12 noon in Tuam Stadium against St Molaise (MOLLOSH) Gaels of Sligo in the Connacht Intermediate Quarter Final.

Details of the ladies Connacht Club Football Finals have also been confirmed this afternoon. Salthill/Knocknacarra’s Connacht Junior Club Final with Drumcliffe Rosses Point will be played on Sunday next in Ballyhaunis with the game throwing in at 1pm.

The following Sunday, the 13th, will see Kilkerrin/Clonberne face Burrishoole in the Connacht Senior Ladies Club Final with the game taking place in Fr O’Hara Park Charlestown and throwing in at 1pm.