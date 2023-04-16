Connacht Books Place In United Rugby Championship Play Offs – Commentary and Reaction

Connacht are through to the play offs of the United Rugby Championship following their impressive bonus point win over Cardiff on Saturday Night.

Tries from Diarmuid Kilgallen, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Conor Oliver, Mack Hansen, Kieran Marmion and a penalty try sent Connacht on their way in front of over 5,000 supporters at the Sportsground.

Connacht also honoured the players and coaches who are leaving the province at the end of the season. The players are Kieran Marmion, Shane Delahunt, Alex Wootton, Adam Byrne, Leva Fifita, Conor Fitzgerald, Seán Masterson and Ciaran Booth while the coaches are Andy Friend, Dewald Senekal and Mossy Lawlor.

Here is the commentary of the game from Rob Murphy and Joe Healy

Presented by Doc O’Connor and Jon Richards

William Davies spoke to Kieran Marmion following the win

William also spoke to Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend