Connacht Books Place In European Challenge Cup Quarter Final – Commentary and Reaction

In their best performance of the season, Connacht upset the odds and qualified for the Quarter Finals of the European Challenge Cup following a thrilling 40-30 win over Pau at the Stade du Hameau.

Tries from Cian Prendergast (2), Dave Heffernan, Shayne Bolton, Caolin Blade and Bundee Aki secured one of the biggest wins in the province’s history.

Here is the Commentary of this incredible game from William Davies and Alan Deegan.

Presented by John Mulligan

First Half

Second Half

After the game, William spoke to Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins.

William also spoke to Connacht Captain Jack Carty.

The Teams

Pau: Maddocks; Carol, Roudil, Vatubua, Tuimaba; Simmonds, Robson; Fisi’ihoi, Delhommel, Tokolahi; Ducat, Tagitagivalu; Puech (capt), Hamonou, Zeguer.

Replacements: Rey, Parrou, Papidze, Cummins, Metz, Hewat, Daubagna, Desperes.

Sin-bin: Vatubua (62)

Connacht: O’Halloran; Bolton, Hawkshaw, Aki, Jennings; Carty (capt), Blade; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham; Joyce, Murray; Prendergast, Hurley-Langton, Butler.

Replacements: De Buitlear, Duggan, Illo, D Murray, Oliver, Devine, Hanrahan, Farrell.

Match officials

Referee: Andrea Piardi

TMO: Matteo Liperini