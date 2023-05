Connacht Book Place In United Rugby Championship Semi-Final

Connacht produced an outstanding win over Ulster in the Quarter Final of the United Rugby Championship on Friday Night.

Jack Carty kicked five penalties as Connacht beat Ulster in Ravenhill for only the third time since 1960.

Here is the Commentary of the game from Rob Murphy and William Davies.

After the game, Rob Murphy spoke to Connacht Captain Jack Carty.

William Davies spoke to Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; John Porch, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (capt), Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Josh Murphy, Niall Murray; Shamus Hurley-Langton, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Jarrad Butler, Kieran Marmion, Tom Daly, Byron Ralston.

Ulster: Mike Lowry; Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen; Alan O’Connor (capt), Kieran Treadwell; Dave McCann, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Jordi Murphy, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)