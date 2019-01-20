Current track
Connacht Book European Challenge Cup Quarter Final Spot

20 January 2019

Connacht will be going back to Manchester for the Quarter Final of the European Challenge Cup following a dramatic 33-27 win over Bordeaux at the Stade Chaban Delmas yesterday.

Here is the commentary of the try from Jack Carty that ultimately won the game for Connacht and the final minute of the game. Commentary from Rob Murphy and William Davies.

 

After the game, Rob Murphy spoke to Connacht Coach Andy Friend

 

Rob also spoke to Quinn Roux who captained Connacht on Saturday

 

Finally, William Davies spoke to Tiernan O’Halloran

 

 

The qualifiers for the 2018/19 Challenge Cup quarter-finals and their rankings at the conclusion of the pool stage are as follows:

1 ASM Clermont Auvergne (winner Pool 1 – 30 points)
2 La Rochelle (winner Pool 4 – 24 points)
3 Sale Sharks (winner Pool 3 – 22 points)
4 Worcester Warriors (winner Pool 2 – 22 points)
5 Harlequins (winner Pool 5 – 21 points)
6 Connacht Rugby (best pool runner-up – 22 points)
7 Bristol Bears (second best pool runner-up – 21 points)
8 Northampton Saints (third best pool runner-up – 21 points)

The quarter-final matches to be played on 29/30/31 March are as follows:

QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Northampton Saints
QF 2: Worcester Warriors v Harlequins
QF 3: Sale Sharks v Connacht Rugby
QF 4: La Rochelle v Bristol Bears

NB The exact dates, venues and kick-off times for the matches will be announced towards the end of next week.

