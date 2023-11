Connacht beaten in The United Rugby Championship

It’s been a bad afternoon for Connacht in the United Rugby Championship,

Despite tries from Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tadgh McElroy and Seamus Hurley-Langton, Connacht shipped seven tries in a 53-27 defeat.

Next up are two massive games at home starting with Leinster next Saturday evening at a sold out Sportsground kicking off at 7.35.