14 April 2024

Connacht beaten in European Challenge Cup Quarter Final

Connacht have been beaten by Benetton in the Quarter Final of the European Challenge Cup.

The Italian side prevailed 39-24 at the Stadio Monigo.

This is how it happened with William Davies and Alan Deegan on Commentary.

Presented by John Mulligan

William got the thoughts of Pete Wilkins after the game

Benetton: R Smith, I Mendy, T Menoncello, N Brex, O Ratave, T Albornoz, A Garbisi, T Gallo, G Lucchesi, S Ferrari, N Cannone, F Ruzza, S Negri da Ollegio, M Lamaro (capt), T Halafihi.

Replacements: B Bernasconi, M Spagnolo, G Zilocchi, E Snyman, A Izekor, L Cannone, A Uren, J Umaga.

Connacht: T O’Halloran, A Smith, D Hawkshaw, B Aki, S Jennings, JJ Hanrahan, C Blade (capt), D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, J Joyce, D Murray, C Prendergast, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle.

Replacements: E de Buitlear, P Dooley, S Illo, N Murray, C Oliver, M Devine, C Forde, T Farrell.

 

