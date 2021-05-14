Connacht beat Munster in Rainbow Cup thriller – Highlights

print

Connacht 24 Munster 20

Connacht’s involvement remains in the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup following a dramatic four point win over Munster at Thomond Park.

The win was Connacht’s first since their Pro12 winning run in 2015 and came after an exciting game that never let up from the start.

Here are the crucial scores from the game with Rob Murphy and William Davies…

Connacht team:

(15-9)

15: John Porch

14: Sammy Arnold

13: Sean O’Brien

12: Tom Daly (C)

11: Alex Wootton

10: Conor Fitzgerald

9: Kieran Marmion

(8-1)

8: Abraham Papali’i

7: Conor Oliver

6: Cian Prendergast

5: Ultan Dillane

4: Niall Murray

3: Dominic Robertson McCoy

2: Shane Delahunt

1: Paddy McAllister

Replacements: Denis Buckley for McAllister, Finlay Bealham for Robertson McCoy, Dave Heffernan for Delahunt, Sean Masterson for Oliver. Jack Carty for Fitzgerald. Caolin Blade for Marmion. Peter Sullivan for Arnold. Eoghan Masterson for Papali’i