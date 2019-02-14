Connacht back in Pro 14 action on Saturday

Connacht returned to training during the week ahead of their game with Toyota Cheetahs this Saturday at 5.30pm as the Pro 14 resumes following the break for the 6 Nations. Andy Friend has welcomed back Ultan Dillane, Tom Farrell, Caolin Blade and Jack Carty from the Ireland squad for this weekends game.

The Cheetahs are on an impressive run of form since Connacht’s win over the side in Bloemfontein last year and have surfaced as strong contenders for a play-off spot in Conference A.

In the lead up to the game, Andy Friend spoke with William Davies..







William Davies spoke with Denis Buckley ahead of their game at the weekend..





