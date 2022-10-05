Connacht back in Galway and training on new surface ahead of clash with Munster

Connacht have been training on their brand new surface and getting the work in ahead of their United Rugby Championship meeting with Munster on Friday Night at the Sportsground.

This will be the first time that the new surface has been used since being laid and with a lot at stake this early in the season, the game is already close to being a sell out with terracing erected for the game at the Bohermore and College Road ends of the ground.

William Davies has been speaking to Andy Friend and FInlay Bealham ahead of Friday’s game at the team’s press conference.

He first spoke to Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

Andy said that they are aware that they haven’t performed near their best so far this season.

William then spoke to Connacht and Ireland prop Finlay Bealham.

