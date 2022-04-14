Connacht announce partnership extension with totalhealth Pharmacy for Summer Camps

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce a renewal of our partnership with totalhealth Pharmacy as our Official Camp Partners.



This is the fifth summer totalhealth Pharmacy have teamed up with Connacht Rugby for the annual Summer Camps, which this year aims to be bigger and better than ever before.



So far 18 camps across the province have been confirmed with more to follow. The camps are a mixture of 1-day and 3-day events, and are open to boys and girls aged 6-12. No rugby experience is necessary.



The first Summer Camp begins on 27th June with the last camp concluding on 10th August. Full details can be found on connachtrugby.ie/summercamps.



Joe Gorham, Head of Rugby Development at Connacht Rugby says:



“The totalhealth Pharmacy Connacht Rugby Summer Camps are absolutely instrumental in our annual Club & Community programme. We aim to get a rugby ball in the hands of as many kids as possible, and that is happening thanks to our dedicated staff and the wonderful ongoing support of totalhealth Pharmacy. I would encourage all parents across Connacht to get in touch with your local club and enrol your son or daughter in an upcoming camp to give them an unforgettable rugby experience.”



John Arnold, Chief Executive Officer at totalhealth Pharmacy says:



“Totalhealth Pharmacies are delighted to again sponsor the Connacht Rugby Summer Camps. We have been supporting these camps for a number of year because as community pharmacies it’s important to support the health and wellbeing of the youth in our communities. Getting children active in sport from a young age is very beneficial to their health. We exist to benefit the health of our communities and Connacht Rugby shares our culture and values in supporting these goals.”