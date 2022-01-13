Connacht and Leicester Tigers ready to battle for knock out places in Heineken Champions Cup

Connacht and Leicester Tigers face each other on Saturday in Pool B of the Heineken Champions Cup knowing that a positive result could put them into the knock out stages depending on other results over the weekend.

At the moment, Leicester are third in Pool B on 9 points from their two games so far with Connacht in sixth on 6 points. Stade Francais who Connacht play in their last pool game, are tenth on 2.

The decision of the EPCR to declare postponed games as 0-0 draws with 2 points going to each team now makes the upcoming final rounds critical for any team who wish to make the last sixteen with the three immediately below going into the European Challenge Cup and team twelve going out of the competition completely.

The games this weekend in Connacht’s Pool are as follows:

Friday January 14th

Castre v Munster – 9pm

Cardiff v Harlequins – 8pm

Saturday January 15th

Wasps v Toulouse – 1pm

Connacht v Leicester – 3.15pm

Bristol v Stade Francais – 8pm

Sunday January 16th

Bordeaux v Scarlets – 4.15pm

Connacht’s Andy Friend and Conor Oliver spoke to William Davies at the Pre Match Press Conference

William first spoke to the Connacht Head Coach:

William then spoke Oliver who has had an excellent season so far for the province:

Connacht will name their starting fifteen to face Leicester Tigers in the European Champions Cup on Friday afternoon at 12 Noon.

Kick off on Saturday afternoon is at 3.15 and will be live here on Galway Bay FM.