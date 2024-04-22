Galway Bay FM

22 April 2024

Connacht 54-16 Zebre (United Rugby Championship Report & Reaction from Matthew Devine and Pete Wilkins)

Connacht got back to winning ways on Saturday (20th April 2024) as they ran in eight tries for their first victory in the BKT United Rugby Championship in seven weeks.

Matthew Devine, making his first start, ran in two tries with Niall Murray, Sean O’Brien, Bundee Aki, JJ Hanrahan and Tom Farrell also going over the whitewash while Connacht were also awarded a penalty try.

Finlay Bealham made his 200th appearance as Connacht moved up to ninth place with four games remaining, just one behind the Stormers and Ospreys.

Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy reports.

Afterwards, Connacht scrum half Matthew Devine had a chat with Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also caught up with Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

Connacht’s next game is away to Dragons on Saturday, 27th April.  Kick-off at Rodney Parade is 8pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

