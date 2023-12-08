Connacht 5-41 Bordeaux Begles (European Champions Cup Commentary)

Connacht had a night to forget in Round 1 of the Investec Champions Cup on Friday (8th December) after they were hammered by French side Bordeaux Begles.

Despite Shamus Hurley-Langton going over the whitewash on 15 minutes, Pete Wilkins’ team conceded six tries in the Sportsground.

The result leaves Connacht bottom of Pool A, ahead of next week’s trip to Saracens.

