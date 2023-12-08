Galway Bay FM

8 December 2023

Connacht 5-41 Bordeaux Begles (European Champions Cup Commentary)

Connacht had a night to forget in Round 1 of the Investec Champions Cup on Friday (8th December) after they were hammered by French side Bordeaux Begles.

Despite Shamus Hurley-Langton going over the whitewash on 15 minutes, Pete Wilkins’ team conceded six tries in the Sportsground.

The result leaves Connacht bottom of Pool A, ahead of next week’s trip to Saracens.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team on ‘Over The Line’ were Rob Murphy and Joe Healy.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview programme with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm.

Connacht travel to Saracens in Round 2 of the Investec Champions Cup on Saturday, 16th December.  Kick-off at StoneX Stadium is 1pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

