Connacht 46 Ospreys 18 – Commentary and Reaction

Connacht produced one of the performances of the season scoring seven tries as they beat The Ospreys 46-18 at The Sportsground on Friday Night.

The win moves Connacht up the table with their next game away to Leinster on Friday night.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of the game with William Davies and Joe Healy.

Presented by Gerry Murphy

First Half:

Second Half:

After the game, William Davies spoke to Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend and Dave Heffernan who won his 150th cap on the night.

United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Ospreys Connacht: (18) 46 Tries: Hansen, Bolton, McNulty, Arnold, penalty try, Blade, Fitzgerald Cons: Carty 3 Pen: Carty Ospreys: (11) 18 Tries: Morgan, Hawkins Con: Myler Pens: Myler 2

Teams:

Connacht: Oran McNulty; Alex Wootton, Shayne Bolton, Sammy Arnold, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (capt), Kieran Marmion; Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Ultan Dillane, Jarrad Butler, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Eoghan Masterson, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Peter Robb.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Max Nagy, Owen Watkin, Joe Hawkins, Luke Morgan; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (capt); Nicky Smith, Elvis Taione, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Rhys Davies, Sam Cross, Jac Morgan, Ethan Roots.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Gareth Thomas, Rhys Henry, Will Griffiths, Morgan Morris, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Josh Thomas, Cai Evans.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Peter Martin & Dan Carson (IRFU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (IRFU).