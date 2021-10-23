Connacht 36 Ulster 11 – The Commentary

Connacht produced their best performance of the season with an outstanding 36-11 win over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship at the Aviva Stadium this evening.

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of the game with Rob Murphy and Joe Healy with controbutions from William Davies and Linley Mackenzie.

The Teams:

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; John Porch, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (capt), Kieran Marmion; Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Niall Murray, Ultan Dillane; Eoghan Masterson, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle

Replacements: Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt, Jack Aungier, Oisin Dowling, Jarrad Butler, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Diarmuid Kilgallen

Ulster: Ethan McIlroy; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (capt); Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, David McCann

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham.