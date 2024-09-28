Galway Bay FM

Connacht 36 Sharks 30 – Commentary and Reaction

Connacht 36 Sharks 30 – Commentary and Reaction

Connacht produced one of their best second half performances in recent times coming from 27-7 down to beat the Sharks by six points at a passionate Dexcom Stadium on Saturday evening.

A try from Dave Heffernan was all they scored in the first half but an inspired second 40 saw tries from Heffernan again, Cathal Forde, Shane Jennings and Oisin Dowling with Forde also kicking nine points. Josh Ionae kicked the conversion after Heffernan’s try in the first half.

Here is the commentary of the game from William Davies and Joe Healy.

After the game, Head Coach Pete Wilkins spoke to William Davies.

Connacht: Santiago Cordero; Mack Hansen, Piers O’Conor, Cathal Forde, Shane Jennings; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Niall Murray, David O’Connor; Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast (capt).

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Sam Illo, Oisín Dowling, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Caolin Blade, David Hawkshaw, Paul Boyle.

Sharks: Jordan Hendrikse; Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker; Siya Masuku; Bradley Davids; Ntuthuko Mchunu; Dylan Richardson, Ruan Dreyer; Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler; James Venter, Vincent Tshituka (capt), Emmanuel Tshituka.

Replacements: Fez Mbatha, Trevor Nyakane, Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, Reniel Hugo, Tinotenda Mavesere, Tian Meyer, Gurswin Wehr.

Referee: Federico Vedovelli (FIR).

