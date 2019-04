Connacht have booked their place in the Quarter Finals of the Pro14 and will play European Champions Cup Rugby next season following their seven point win over Cardiff Blues at the Sportsground on Saturday last.

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of that game with Rob Murphy and Joe Healy.

After the game, Rob Murphy was joined by Linley Mackenzie and William Davies to look back at Connacht’s win and look ahead to the rest of the season.