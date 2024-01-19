Connacht 27-10 Bristol Bears (European Rugby Champions Cup Commentary)

Connacht delivered a memorable performance in the Investec European Rugby Champions Cup on Friday (19th January 2024) to keep their European dreams alive.

A bonus point victory over Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears guaranteed them a place at least in the Challenge Cup after Easter. However, if Saracens fail to pick up any points in their game against Lyon on Saturday, Pete Wilkins’ team will take their place among Europe’s elite 16 in the Champions Cup.

Shayne Bolton, Jack Aungier, Caolin Blade and Andrew Smith got the tries in the newly named Dexcom Stadium (Sportsground).

