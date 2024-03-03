Connacht 26 Scarlets 10 – The Commentary

Connacht secured a crucial bonus point win at home to The Scarlets at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 26-10 win brings them into the playoff positions in sixth.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary again with Rob Murphy and Joe Healy.

After the game, William Davies spoke to Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins

William also spoke to Connacht Captain Caolin Blade

Connacht: O’Halloran; Ralston, Hawkshaw, Forde, Smith; Hanrahan, Blade; Dooley, De Buitlear, Aungier; N Murray, Thornbury, Prendergast, Hurley-Langton, Jansen.

Replacements: Heffernan, Buckley, Illo, Dowling, O’Brien, McDonald, Carty, Oliver.

Scarlets: Nicholas, Lewis, J Williams, James, S Evans, D Jones, E Jones, W Jones, S Evans, Wainwright, Craig, J Price, Lousi, D Davis, Fifita.

Replacements: Swart, S Thomas, J Jones, M Jones, B. Williams, A Hughes, Titcombe, Conbeer.

Referee: Federico Vedovelli (FIR)

