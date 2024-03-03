3 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Connacht 26 Scarlets 10 – The Commentary
Connacht secured a crucial bonus point win at home to The Scarlets at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday evening.
The 26-10 win brings them into the playoff positions in sixth.
Here is another chance to hear the commentary again with Rob Murphy and Joe Healy.
After the game, William Davies spoke to Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins
William also spoke to Connacht Captain Caolin Blade
Connacht: O’Halloran; Ralston, Hawkshaw, Forde, Smith; Hanrahan, Blade; Dooley, De Buitlear, Aungier; N Murray, Thornbury, Prendergast, Hurley-Langton, Jansen.
Replacements: Heffernan, Buckley, Illo, Dowling, O’Brien, McDonald, Carty, Oliver.
Scarlets: Nicholas, Lewis, J Williams, James, S Evans, D Jones, E Jones, W Jones, S Evans, Wainwright, Craig, J Price, Lousi, D Davis, Fifita.
Replacements: Swart, S Thomas, J Jones, M Jones, B. Williams, A Hughes, Titcombe, Conbeer.
Referee: Federico Vedovelli (FIR)
Galway Bay FM’s Rugby Coverage is brought to you in association with…