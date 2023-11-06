Galway Bay FM

6 November 2023

Connacht 22 Ulster 20 – Commentary and Reaction

Connacht 22 Ulster 20 – Commentary and Reaction

Connacht continued their good form on Saturday evening with a come from behind win over Ulster at the Sportsground.

Trailing 20-3 at one stage, Connacht played some sublime rugby in the second half with Diarmuid Kilgallen’s try the decisive score.

Here is the Commentary from Rob Murphy and Joe Healy.

Presented by John Mulligan

Rob Murphy with the Match Report

After the game, Rob Murphy spoke to Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins and Man of the Match Conor Oliver

Rob also spoke to Connacht Head Coach Dan McFarland.

Galway Bay FM’s live rugby coverage is brought to you in association with…

 

