Connacht 20 Sale Sharks 18 – The Commentary

Here is another opportunity to hear Galway Bay FM’s Commentary of Connacht’s 20-18 win over Sale Sharks last Saturday in the European Challenge Cup.

Commentary from Rob Murphy and Joe Healy..

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; Cian Kelleher, Kyle Godwin, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy (Darragh Leader ’71); Jack Carty (David Horwitz ’63), James Mitchell (Caolin Blade ’54); Denis Buckley (Matthew Burke ’67), Tom McCartney (Shane Delahunt ’63), Finlay Bealham (Conor Carey ’60); Ultan Dillane, James Cannon (Quinn Roux ’48-77); Eoghan Masterson (Colby Fainga’a ’54), James Connolly, Jarrad Butler.

SALE SHARKS: Chris Ashton; Denny Solomona, Sam James, James O’Connor (Luke James ’56), Arron Reed; Kieran Wilkinson, Faf de Klerk; Ross Harrison, Rob Webber, WillGriff John; Bryn Evans, James Phillips (Andrei Ostrikov ’73); Jono Ross, Tom Curry, Josh Strauss (Ben Curry ’63).

Attention now turns to Saturday’s European Challenge Cup game with Bordeaux at the Stade Chaban Delmas . A win in France on Saturday will see Connacht qualify for the Quarter Finals. However, Connacht fans will also be keeping an eye on games featuring the other second placed teams in the competition as only the top three second placed teams qualify for the Quarter Finals along with the group winners. They are Northampton who plays Timisoara Saracens and Benetton Treviso who are away to Grenoble on Friday Night and on Saturday, Ospreys who are away to Pau and Pat Lam’s Bristol who are at home to Enisei STM. At the moment Connacht are the top ranked second placed team on 17 points with Bristol and Northampton on 16 points, Treviso on 15 and Ospreys on 12.