Connacht 18 Leinster 17 – Commentary and Reaction

Connacht’s Senior Women produced one of their finest performances ever in beating Leinster in their opening game of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincials on Saturday afternoon at the Sportsground.

Cheered on by nearly one thousand supporters, two tries in the last ten minutes gave them a vital win in the Series and with Munster and Ulster to come, are now in a very strong position to reach the final on the 2nd of September.

Here is the commentary of that historic win (Their first over Leinster since 2016) with William Davies and former Connacht and Ireland scrum-half Mary Healy.

Following the game, William spoke to Connacht Captain and Player of the Match Nicole Fowley

William also spoke to Connacht Head Coach Lyndon Jones

William then spoke to Leinster Head Coach Tania Rosser