25 March 2024

Connacht 14-38 Emirates Lions (United Rugby Championship Reaction with Caolin Blade & Pete Wilkins)

Connacht put in well below par on Saturday (23rd March 2024) as they conceded six tries to the Emirates Lions allowing the South African franchise pick up their first ever win on Irish soil.

The visitors also played most of the contest with just 14 men but that didn’t stop Francke Horn getting two tries with JC Pretorius, Edwill van der Merwe, Erish Cronje and Morne van den Berg crossing the whitewash.

Cian Prendergast and JJ Hanrahan got the Connacht tries as they fell to ninth place in the BTK United Rugby Championship table, behind their opponents and outside the top eight.

After the game, Connacht captain Caolin Blade spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins also gave his thoughts to Rob.

Connacht’s next game is away to Benetton next Saturday (30th March).  Kick-off at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo is 1pm.

