Connacht 13 Sharks 12 – The Commentary

Connacht came away from Durban with a hard-fought win on Saturday afternoon in the United Rugby Championship.

A try from Sean O’Brien and the boot of JJ Hanrahan were the factors in a 13-12 win that in all honesty, Connacht should have lost but for crucial misses from their opponents.

Here is the commentary from Rob Murphy and William Davies as broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie

Presented by John Mulligan.

