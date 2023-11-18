Galway Bay FM

18 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Connacht 13 Sharks 12 – The Commentary

Share story:
Connacht 13 Sharks 12 – The Commentary

Connacht came away from Durban with a hard-fought win on Saturday afternoon in the United Rugby Championship.

A try from Sean O’Brien and the boot of JJ Hanrahan were the factors in a 13-12 win that in all honesty, Connacht should have lost but for crucial misses from their opponents.

Here is the commentary from Rob Murphy and William Davies as broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie

Presented by John Mulligan.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby Coverage is brought to you in association with…

Share story:

Corofin book place in Connacht Senior Club Final - Commentary and Reaction

Corofin are back in the Connacht Senior Club Football Final for the first time since 2019 after they beat Ballina Stephenites in the Semi-Final in Pearse ...

Squads finalised for Girls’ Interprovincial series

The 2023 FAI Schools Under 15 Girls’ Interprovincial series kicks off in the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh next weekend (Friday, November 24). The three-day t...

Connacht v Sharks Preview

William Davies looks ahead to this afternoon’s United Rugby Championship clash of Connacht and The Sharks in Durban. Galway Bay FM’s Rugby Cov...

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six

George McDonagh looks at today’s racing and picks six to follow....