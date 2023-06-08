Cong to Galway Sailing Race Postponed

The oldest insailing race in Europe, the Cong to Galway Sailing Race, has been postponed.

In light of ongoing repair works at Lisloughrey Pier and slipway, the organisers of the historic Cong to Galway Sailing Race, the oldest inland sailing race in Europe, have made the difficult decision to postpone the event. Originally scheduled for June 17th 2023, the race will now take place on September 2nd 2023.

The rescheduling of the Cong to Galway Sailing Race allows for additional preparations to ensure a safe and memorable experience for all participants and spectators. The organisers are dedicated to upholding the integrity and prestige of this esteemed event, and the decision to postpone was made with careful consideration of the circumstances. Alternative options for launching were discussed but for logistical reasons, Lisloughrey makes most sense for the start of the race hence the decision to postpone. In September works will be finished resulting in a great upgrade and will ensure much easier launching of all vessels.

“We understand the anticipation and excitement surrounding the Cong to Galway Sailing Race, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduling,” stated Collette Furey of the organising committee. “The safety and well-being of our participants and spectators are of utmost importance, and we are committed to delivering an exceptional race on September 2nd 2023.”

The extended timeline will afford participants and sailing clubs involved additional time to fine-tune their preparations, ensuring that they bring their best to the race. Spectators, too, will have the opportunity to mark their calendars and eagerly await this extraordinary event.

The Cong to Galway Sailing Race holds a special place in the hearts of sailing enthusiasts and showcases the rich maritime heritage of the region. The rescheduled date on September 2nd 2023, promises an unforgettable experience for all involved, as skilled sailors navigate the challenging 30 nautical mile route, culminating at the renowned Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club.

The 5 clubs involved in organising, Galway Bay Sailing Club, Galway City Sailing Club. Galway Hooker Sailing Club, Corrib Rowing & Yachting Club and Spiddal Sailing Club, express their gratitude for the support and understanding of all participants, sponsors and spectators, and look forward to welcoming everyone to the Cong to Galway Sailing Race on its rescheduled date.

For more information and updates, please keep an eye on social media platforms of all the involved clubs.