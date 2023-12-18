Galway Bay FM

18 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Competition and Consumer Protection Commission calls on hurling and camogie players to end the use of all ‘Gola’ branded helmets immediately.

Share story:
Competition and Consumer Protection Commission calls on hurling and camogie players to end the use of all ‘Gola’ branded helmets immediately.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has called on hurling and camogie players to end the use of all ‘Gola’ branded helmets immediately.

The helmets, a copy of the old Cooper Helmet, are NOT made by the company Gola and are often sold online and can lead to a risk of serious injury to face, head, and eyes.

The CCPC said that counterfeit ‘Gola’ branding has been added to several “substandard, retro-styled helmets” which do not meet the necessary safety requirements.

Brendan Kelly, managing partner of Cooper Helmets in Ballinasloe. Spoke to Ollie Turner this afternoon and he told Ollie that it was a great day for Cooper.

Share story:

Griffith College Éanna end Belfast Star’s unbeaten league run in InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Griffith College Éanna brought Belfast Star’s unbeaten run in this season’s InsureMyVan.ie Super League to an end after they recorded a 99-84 victory...

AIB encourages GAA Community to take part in GOAL Mile this December

2023 marks the GOAL Mile’s 41st anniversary and third year of AIB’s partnership with one of Ireland’s most popular Christmas traditions.  AIB, pro...

LGFA and TG4 announce live coverage of 13 fixtures from 2024 Lidl National Leagues

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Championship sponsors, TG4, are delighted to confirm a bumper schedule of Spring 2024 fixtures – including at...

Lidl Ireland Announces 26 Schools Confirmed for the #SeriousSupport Schools Programme 2024

Lidl’s Bespoke Programme sees an investment €120,000 to local schools   Lidl Ireland are pleased to announce the 26 schools, one in every county in t...