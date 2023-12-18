Competition and Consumer Protection Commission calls on hurling and camogie players to end the use of all ‘Gola’ branded helmets immediately.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has called on hurling and camogie players to end the use of all ‘Gola’ branded helmets immediately.

The helmets, a copy of the old Cooper Helmet, are NOT made by the company Gola and are often sold online and can lead to a risk of serious injury to face, head, and eyes.

The CCPC said that counterfeit ‘Gola’ branding has been added to several “substandard, retro-styled helmets” which do not meet the necessary safety requirements.

Brendan Kelly, managing partner of Cooper Helmets in Ballinasloe. Spoke to Ollie Turner this afternoon and he told Ollie that it was a great day for Cooper.