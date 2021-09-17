Community Games Team Finals Take Place In Roscommon Tomorrow

Following a yearlong layoff due to the Pandemic, the Connacht Finals return tomorrow with Galway teams involved in Semi-Finals and Finals.

The Connacht Finals are being held at three venues in Roscommon. The Soccer at Castlerea Celtic, the Gaelic Football at St Faithleachs GAA Grounds in Ballyleague and the Rounders at Kilbride GAA Club in Fourmilehouse.

The format for this year sees Galway and Mayo teams meet in the Semi-final with the winners playing the Roscommon representatives in the Final. Sligo and Leitrim have not entered teams.

In the Gaelic Football U10 Mixed, Moycullen face Cong from Mayo in the Semi-Final at 11am.

Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh play Charlestown/Carracastle in the Girls U12 Gaelic Football Semi-Final at 11am and at U14 Girls, Dunmore takes on Claremorris in the Connacht Semi-Final at 12 Noon.

The Rounders is a straight Final with Athenry taking on Breaffy at 11am.

In Soccer, Athenry face Balla in the Boys U12 Semi-Final, Clontuskert/Kiltormer/Laurencetown takes on Kiltoom/Cam in the U12 Girls 7 a side final and Athenry takes on Burrishoole in the Girls U15 Semi-Final. All of those matches at 11am.

Some Galway teams have already qualified for National Finals. Ballinasloe are through to the National Finals in Tag Rugby, Beagh are through to the U11 A Hurling Final and Woodford/Tynagh is through to the Camogie U14 National Finals.

Connaught Community Games 2021

Connaught Draw 18th September 2021

GAELIC FOOTBALL U/10 MIXED

Semi – Final

Cong (Mayo) v Moycullen (Galway) @11.00am

Final

Winners Semi 1 v Croghan/Drumlion/Cortober (Roscommon) @2.00pm

GAELIC FOOTBALL U/12 GIRLS

Semi – Final

Charlestown/Carracastle (Mayo) v Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh (Galway) @11.00am

Final

Winners Semi 1 v Ballaghaderreen (Roscommon) @2.00pm

GAELIC FOOTBALL U/14 GIRLS

Semi – Final

Claremorris (Mayo) v Dunmore (Galway) @12.00pm

Final

Winners Semi 1 v Drum/Clonown (Roscommon) @3.00pm

ROUNDERS U/13 GIRLS

FINAL

Breaffy (Mayo) v Athenry (Galway) @11.00am

SOCCER U/12 BOYS

Semi-Final

Balla (Mayo) v Athenry (Galway) @11.00am

Final

Winners Semi 1 v Roscommon/Kilteevan (Roscommon) @2.00pm

SOCCER U/12 Girls 7 a side

Final

CKL (Galway) v Kiltoom Cam (Roscommon) @11.00am

SOCCER U/15 GIRLS

Semi Final 1

Burrishoole (Mayo) v Athenry (Galway) @11.00am

Final

Winners Semi 1 v Kiltoom Cam (Roscommon) @2.00pm

HURLING U/11 A

No Competition (Galway) Beagh through to National Final

HURLING U/11 B

No Competition (Roscommon) FBD Roads through to National Finals

CAMOGIE U/14 GIRLS

No Competition (Galway) Woodford/Tynagh through to National Final

ROUNDERS U/13 BOYS

No Competition (Mayo) Through to National Finals

TAG RUGBY U/14 MIXED

No Competition Ballinasloe (Galway) Through to National Finals

SKITTLES U/12 MIXED

No Competition FBD Roads (Roscommon) Through to National Finals

SKITTLES MIXED U/14

No Competition FBD Roads (Roscommon) Through to National Final

SKITTLES MIXED U/16

No Competition Ballaghaderreen (Roscommon) Through to National Final