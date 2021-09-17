Community Games Team Finals Take Place In Roscommon Tomorrow

Following a yearlong layoff due to the Pandemic, the Connacht Finals return tomorrow with Galway teams involved in Semi-Finals and Finals.
The Connacht Finals are being held at three venues in Roscommon. The Soccer at Castlerea Celtic, the Gaelic Football at St Faithleachs GAA Grounds in Ballyleague and the Rounders at Kilbride GAA Club in Fourmilehouse.
The format for this year sees Galway and Mayo teams meet in the Semi-final with the winners playing the Roscommon representatives in the Final. Sligo and Leitrim have not entered teams.
In the Gaelic Football U10 Mixed, Moycullen face Cong from Mayo in the Semi-Final at 11am.
Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh play Charlestown/Carracastle in the Girls U12 Gaelic Football Semi-Final at 11am and at U14 Girls, Dunmore takes on Claremorris in the Connacht Semi-Final at 12 Noon.
The Rounders is a straight Final with Athenry taking on Breaffy at 11am.
In Soccer, Athenry face Balla in the Boys U12 Semi-Final, Clontuskert/Kiltormer/Laurencetown takes on Kiltoom/Cam in the U12 Girls 7 a side final and Athenry takes on Burrishoole in the Girls U15 Semi-Final. All of those matches at 11am.
Some Galway teams have already qualified for National Finals. Ballinasloe are through to the National Finals in Tag Rugby, Beagh are through to the U11 A Hurling Final and Woodford/Tynagh is through to the Camogie U14 National Finals.
Connaught Community Games 2021
Connaught Draw 18th September 2021
GAELIC FOOTBALL U/10 MIXED
Semi – Final
Cong (Mayo) v Moycullen (Galway) @11.00am
Final
Winners Semi 1 v Croghan/Drumlion/Cortober (Roscommon) @2.00pm
GAELIC FOOTBALL U/12 GIRLS
Semi – Final
Charlestown/Carracastle (Mayo) v Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh (Galway) @11.00am
Final
Winners Semi 1 v Ballaghaderreen (Roscommon) @2.00pm
GAELIC FOOTBALL U/14 GIRLS
Semi – Final
Claremorris (Mayo) v Dunmore (Galway) @12.00pm
Final
Winners Semi 1 v Drum/Clonown (Roscommon) @3.00pm
ROUNDERS U/13 GIRLS
FINAL
Breaffy (Mayo) v Athenry (Galway) @11.00am
SOCCER U/12 BOYS
Semi-Final
Balla (Mayo) v Athenry (Galway) @11.00am
Final
Winners Semi 1 v Roscommon/Kilteevan (Roscommon) @2.00pm
SOCCER U/12 Girls 7 a side
Final
CKL (Galway) v Kiltoom Cam (Roscommon) @11.00am
SOCCER U/15 GIRLS
Semi Final 1
Burrishoole (Mayo) v Athenry (Galway) @11.00am
Final
Winners Semi 1 v Kiltoom Cam (Roscommon) @2.00pm
HURLING U/11 A
No Competition (Galway) Beagh through to National Final
HURLING U/11 B
No Competition (Roscommon) FBD Roads through to National Finals
CAMOGIE U/14 GIRLS
No Competition (Galway) Woodford/Tynagh through to National Final
ROUNDERS U/13 BOYS
No Competition (Mayo) Through to National Finals
TAG RUGBY U/14 MIXED
No Competition Ballinasloe (Galway) Through to National Finals
SKITTLES U/12 MIXED
No Competition FBD Roads (Roscommon) Through to National Finals
SKITTLES MIXED U/14
No Competition FBD Roads (Roscommon) Through to National Final
SKITTLES MIXED U/16
No Competition Ballaghaderreen (Roscommon) Through to National Final