COMMUNITY GAMES: Nine Galway Teams in Connaught Finals

Galway have nine teams in Connaught Community Games Finals next Saturday (10th September) in Sligo.

Portumna are u11 hurling champions and advance to the National Finals in University of Limerick on Saturday, 24th September.

Elsewhere, Kinvara compete in u14 camogie, Oranmore/Maree in u10 mixed Gaelic Football, Moycullen in u12 Girls Gaelic, Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh in u14 Girls Gaelic, Athenry in u13 and u15 Girls Rounders, and in u12 boys soccer, and Clarinbridge contest the u12 Girls 7-a-side soccer.