COMMUNITY GAMES: Galway Athletics Finals Results (26th June 2022)

Photo (c) Galway County Community Games

Galway Community Games hosted their first finals in two years on Sunday as they welcomed young athletes from throughout the county to Ballinderreen.

In a change this year, the first and second placed in all track events will represent Galway in the regional finals in Sligo IT on Sunday, 24th July.

The winners of the field event and relays go straight through to the National Finals in Carlow IT the weekend of 13th/14th August.

Girls U/8 60M

1st           Indy Trayers – Tuam

2nd          Lily Muldoon – Portumna

3rd           Abigail Sullivan – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

Boys U/8 60M

1st           Fiachra Barrett – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd          Charlie Diviney – Beagh

3rd           Jack Duffy – Ballinasloe

Girls U/8 80M

1st           Lara Lynch – Portumna

2nd          Caoimhe Geraghty – Tuam

3rd           Sarah Jane O’Connor – Kinvara

Boys U/8 80M

1st           Adam Silke – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

2nd          Donnacha Gavin – Moylough /Mountbellew

3rd           Lue Mongan – Ballinasloe

Girls U/10 100M

1st           Ella O’Sullivan – Ballinderreen

2nd          Amelia Henry – Ballinderreen

3rd           Sorcha NicAn Iomhaire – Skehanagh / Menlough

Boys U/10 100M

1st           Tadhg Fahy – Kinvara

2nd          Jack Pierce – Woodford / Tynagh

3rd           Jayden Jennings – Tuam

Girls U/10 200M

1st           Holly O’Connor – Beagh

2nd          Sadie Felle – Woodford / Tynagh

3rd           Roise Gallagher – Kinvara

Boys U/10 200M

1st           Daragh Diviney – Beagh

2nd          Ben Lynch – Portumna

3rd           Cian Donnelly – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

Girls U/10 60M Hurdles

1st           Lauren Kelly – Woodford / Tynagh

2nd          Kelly Gallagher – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

3rd           Sophia Cooke – Ballindereen

Boys U/10 60M Hurdles

1st           Michael Loughrey – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

2nd          Harry Marren – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

3rd           Michael Kyne – Kilnadeema / Leitrim

Girls U/12 100M

1st           Josie Bishop – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

2nd          Molly Madden – Portumna

3rd           Ruby Hyland – Ardrahan

Boys U/12 100M

1st           Oliver Lewandowski – Tuam

2nd          Eoin O’Shaughnessy – Kinvara

3rd           Dylan Henry – Ballindereen

Girls U/12 200M

1st           Ciara Mullins – Kilbeacanty

2nd          Amelia Chmielewska – Tuam

3rd           Catherine Lynch – CKL

Boys U/12 200M

1st           John Bloomer – Portumna

2nd          Aaron McHugh – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

3rd           Kayn Boyle – Kilnadeema / Leitrim

Girls U/12 600M

1st           Ruby Maguire – Dunmore /Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

2nd          Sally Fahey – Kilbeacanty

3rd           Ella Rose Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew

Boys U/12 600M

1st           Ben Naughton – Kilnadeema / Leitrim

2nd          Cathal Diviney – Beagh

3rd           Donal Coyle – Ballinderreen

Girls U/14 100M

1st           Kate O’Donoghue – Headford

2nd          Shannon Kilgarriff – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

3rd           Julie Earls – Bullaun / New Inn

Boys U/14 100M

2nd          Oisin Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew

1st           Tom Henry – Tuam

3rd           Sean Gallagher – Beagh

Girls U/14 800M

1st           Claudia Coyle – Ballinderreen

2nd          Hazel Maguire – Dunmore / Garragrauns / Kiltevna

3rd           Sarah Walsh – Beagh

Boys U/14 800M

1st           Luke Walsh – Beagh

2nd          Milo Higgins – Tuam

3rd           Thomas Gorman – Woodford / Tynagh

Girls U/14 80M Hurdles

1st           Rebecca Moynihan – Corofin / Belclare / Sylane

2nd          Alice Derrane – Ballinderreen

3rd           Shannon Scully – Headford

Boys U/14 80M Hurdles

1st           Brendan McGuane – Beagh

2nd          Kasper Starnausk – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd           Cillian Moore – Moylough / Mountbellew

Girls U/16 100M

1st           Grace Moroney – Kinvara

Boys U/16 100M

1st           Richard McGrath – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

2nd          Oisin McNulty – Portumna

3rd           Paddy McNevin – Beagh

Girls U/16 200M

1st           Orlaith Mannion – Ballinderreen

2nd          Saoirse  Hunter – Dunmore /Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

3rd           Mairead Cunningham – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

Girls U/16 1,500M

2nd          Myah Gallagher – Corofin / Belclare / Sylane

1st           Sarah Hartnett – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

3rd           Aisling Geaney – Kinvara

Boys U/16 1,500M

1st           Fionn Cunningham – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

2nd          Darragh Hanrahan – Headford

Mixed U/10 Relay

1st           Woodford / Tynagh

2nd          Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

3rd           Portumna

Girls U/12 Relay

1st           Ardrahan

2nd          Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd           Portumna

Boys U/12 Relay

1st           Portumna

2nd          Kilnadeema Leitrim

3rd           Ballinasloe

Mixed U/13 Relay

1st           Ballinderreen

2nd          Woodford / Tynagh

Girls U/14 Relay

1st           Kilnadeema Leitrim

2nd          Moylough / Mountbellew

Boys U/14 Relay

1st           Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd          Portumna

3rd           Kinvara

Girls U/16 Relay

1st           Corofin / Belclare / Sylane

Girls U/12 Cycling on Grass

1st           Leah Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew

Boys U/12 Cycling on Grass

1st           Conor Flaherty – Beagh

2nd          Daire Hawkins – Kinvara

3rd           Sean Murray – Beagh

Girls U/14 Cycling on Grass

1st           Hannah O’Connor – Bullaun / New Inn

Boys U/14 Cycling on Grass

1st           Danny Croxford – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd          Ciaran Considine – Ballinderreen

Girls U/12 Ball Throw

1st           Leah Hansberry -Skehanagh / Menlough

2nd          Niamh Lally – Skehanagh / Menlough

3rd           Alisha Gardiner – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

Boys U/12 Ball Throw

1st           Cillian O’Neill – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

2nd          Keelyn Kirby – Skehanagh / Menlough

3rd           Joshua Gavin – Ballinasloe

Girls U/14 Shot Putt

1st           Graine Mulligan – Ballinderreen

Boys U/14 Shot Putt

1st           Gavin Kennedy – Kinvara

2nd          Niall Robinson – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd           Eibhear Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew

Girls U/14 Long Puck

1st           Carra Giblin – Ardrahan

2nd          Lisa Marie Huban – Kinvara

3rd           Rhea Sestak – Kilnadeema / Leitrim

Boys U/12 Long Puck

1st           Cian Loughnane – Beagh

2nd          Jack Dempsey – Ardrahan

3rd           Darragh Whelan – Ardrahan

Girls U/16 Discus

1st           Grace Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew

Girls U/12 Long Jump

1st           Carla Fahy – Bullaun / New Inn

Girls U/14 Long Jump

1st           Hazel Fahy – Bullaun / New Inn

Girls U/16 High Jump

1st           Danielle Moynihan – Corofin / Belcare / Sylane

