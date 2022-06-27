COMMUNITY GAMES: Galway Athletics Finals Results (26th June 2022)

Galway Community Games hosted their first finals in two years on Sunday as they welcomed young athletes from throughout the county to Ballinderreen.
In a change this year, the first and second placed in all track events will represent Galway in the regional finals in Sligo IT on Sunday, 24th July.
The winners of the field event and relays go straight through to the National Finals in Carlow IT the weekend of 13th/14th August.
==
Girls U/8 60M
1st Indy Trayers – Tuam
2nd Lily Muldoon – Portumna
3rd Abigail Sullivan – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
Boys U/8 60M
1st Fiachra Barrett – Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Charlie Diviney – Beagh
3rd Jack Duffy – Ballinasloe
Girls U/8 80M
1st Lara Lynch – Portumna
2nd Caoimhe Geraghty – Tuam
3rd Sarah Jane O’Connor – Kinvara
Boys U/8 80M
1st Adam Silke – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna
2nd Donnacha Gavin – Moylough /Mountbellew
3rd Lue Mongan – Ballinasloe
Girls U/10 100M
1st Ella O’Sullivan – Ballinderreen
2nd Amelia Henry – Ballinderreen
3rd Sorcha NicAn Iomhaire – Skehanagh / Menlough
Boys U/10 100M
1st Tadhg Fahy – Kinvara
2nd Jack Pierce – Woodford / Tynagh
3rd Jayden Jennings – Tuam
Girls U/10 200M
1st Holly O’Connor – Beagh
2nd Sadie Felle – Woodford / Tynagh
3rd Roise Gallagher – Kinvara
Boys U/10 200M
1st Daragh Diviney – Beagh
2nd Ben Lynch – Portumna
3rd Cian Donnelly – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
Girls U/10 60M Hurdles
1st Lauren Kelly – Woodford / Tynagh
2nd Kelly Gallagher – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
3rd Sophia Cooke – Ballindereen
Boys U/10 60M Hurdles
1st Michael Loughrey – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
2nd Harry Marren – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
3rd Michael Kyne – Kilnadeema / Leitrim
Girls U/12 100M
1st Josie Bishop – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna
2nd Molly Madden – Portumna
3rd Ruby Hyland – Ardrahan
Boys U/12 100M
1st Oliver Lewandowski – Tuam
2nd Eoin O’Shaughnessy – Kinvara
3rd Dylan Henry – Ballindereen
Girls U/12 200M
1st Ciara Mullins – Kilbeacanty
2nd Amelia Chmielewska – Tuam
3rd Catherine Lynch – CKL
Boys U/12 200M
1st John Bloomer – Portumna
2nd Aaron McHugh – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
3rd Kayn Boyle – Kilnadeema / Leitrim
Girls U/12 600M
1st Ruby Maguire – Dunmore /Garrafrauns / Kiltevna
2nd Sally Fahey – Kilbeacanty
3rd Ella Rose Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew
Boys U/12 600M
1st Ben Naughton – Kilnadeema / Leitrim
2nd Cathal Diviney – Beagh
3rd Donal Coyle – Ballinderreen
Girls U/14 100M
1st Kate O’Donoghue – Headford
2nd Shannon Kilgarriff – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna
3rd Julie Earls – Bullaun / New Inn
Boys U/14 100M
2nd Oisin Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew
1st Tom Henry – Tuam
3rd Sean Gallagher – Beagh
Girls U/14 800M
1st Claudia Coyle – Ballinderreen
2nd Hazel Maguire – Dunmore / Garragrauns / Kiltevna
3rd Sarah Walsh – Beagh
Boys U/14 800M
1st Luke Walsh – Beagh
2nd Milo Higgins – Tuam
3rd Thomas Gorman – Woodford / Tynagh
Girls U/14 80M Hurdles
1st Rebecca Moynihan – Corofin / Belclare / Sylane
2nd Alice Derrane – Ballinderreen
3rd Shannon Scully – Headford
Boys U/14 80M Hurdles
1st Brendan McGuane – Beagh
2nd Kasper Starnausk – Moylough / Mountbellew
3rd Cillian Moore – Moylough / Mountbellew
Girls U/16 100M
1st Grace Moroney – Kinvara
Boys U/16 100M
1st Richard McGrath – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
2nd Oisin McNulty – Portumna
3rd Paddy McNevin – Beagh
Girls U/16 200M
1st Orlaith Mannion – Ballinderreen
2nd Saoirse Hunter – Dunmore /Garrafrauns / Kiltevna
3rd Mairead Cunningham – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
Girls U/16 1,500M
2nd Myah Gallagher – Corofin / Belclare / Sylane
1st Sarah Hartnett – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna
3rd Aisling Geaney – Kinvara
Boys U/16 1,500M
1st Fionn Cunningham – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
2nd Darragh Hanrahan – Headford
Mixed U/10 Relay
1st Woodford / Tynagh
2nd Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
3rd Portumna
Girls U/12 Relay
1st Ardrahan
2nd Moylough / Mountbellew
3rd Portumna
Boys U/12 Relay
1st Portumna
2nd Kilnadeema Leitrim
3rd Ballinasloe
Mixed U/13 Relay
1st Ballinderreen
2nd Woodford / Tynagh
Girls U/14 Relay
1st Kilnadeema Leitrim
2nd Moylough / Mountbellew
Boys U/14 Relay
1st Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Portumna
3rd Kinvara
Girls U/16 Relay
1st Corofin / Belclare / Sylane
==
Girls U/12 Cycling on Grass
1st Leah Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew
Boys U/12 Cycling on Grass
1st Conor Flaherty – Beagh
2nd Daire Hawkins – Kinvara
3rd Sean Murray – Beagh
Girls U/14 Cycling on Grass
1st Hannah O’Connor – Bullaun / New Inn
Boys U/14 Cycling on Grass
1st Danny Croxford – Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Ciaran Considine – Ballinderreen
==
Girls U/12 Ball Throw
1st Leah Hansberry -Skehanagh / Menlough
2nd Niamh Lally – Skehanagh / Menlough
3rd Alisha Gardiner – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
Boys U/12 Ball Throw
1st Cillian O’Neill – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
2nd Keelyn Kirby – Skehanagh / Menlough
3rd Joshua Gavin – Ballinasloe
Girls U/14 Shot Putt
1st Graine Mulligan – Ballinderreen
Boys U/14 Shot Putt
1st Gavin Kennedy – Kinvara
2nd Niall Robinson – Moylough / Mountbellew
3rd Eibhear Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew
Girls U/14 Long Puck
1st Carra Giblin – Ardrahan
2nd Lisa Marie Huban – Kinvara
3rd Rhea Sestak – Kilnadeema / Leitrim
Boys U/12 Long Puck
1st Cian Loughnane – Beagh
2nd Jack Dempsey – Ardrahan
3rd Darragh Whelan – Ardrahan
Girls U/16 Discus
1st Grace Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew
Girls U/12 Long Jump
1st Carla Fahy – Bullaun / New Inn
Girls U/14 Long Jump
1st Hazel Fahy – Bullaun / New Inn
Girls U/16 High Jump
1st Danielle Moynihan – Corofin / Belcare / Sylane