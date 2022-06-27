COMMUNITY GAMES: Galway Athletics Finals Results (26th June 2022)

Galway Community Games hosted their first finals in two years on Sunday as they welcomed young athletes from throughout the county to Ballinderreen.

In a change this year, the first and second placed in all track events will represent Galway in the regional finals in Sligo IT on Sunday, 24th July.

The winners of the field event and relays go straight through to the National Finals in Carlow IT the weekend of 13th/14th August.

==

Girls U/8 60M

1st Indy Trayers – Tuam

2nd Lily Muldoon – Portumna

3rd Abigail Sullivan – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

Boys U/8 60M

1st Fiachra Barrett – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Charlie Diviney – Beagh

3rd Jack Duffy – Ballinasloe

Girls U/8 80M

1st Lara Lynch – Portumna

2nd Caoimhe Geraghty – Tuam

3rd Sarah Jane O’Connor – Kinvara

Boys U/8 80M

1st Adam Silke – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

2nd Donnacha Gavin – Moylough /Mountbellew

3rd Lue Mongan – Ballinasloe

Girls U/10 100M

1st Ella O’Sullivan – Ballinderreen

2nd Amelia Henry – Ballinderreen

3rd Sorcha NicAn Iomhaire – Skehanagh / Menlough

Boys U/10 100M

1st Tadhg Fahy – Kinvara

2nd Jack Pierce – Woodford / Tynagh

3rd Jayden Jennings – Tuam

Girls U/10 200M

1st Holly O’Connor – Beagh

2nd Sadie Felle – Woodford / Tynagh

3rd Roise Gallagher – Kinvara

Boys U/10 200M

1st Daragh Diviney – Beagh

2nd Ben Lynch – Portumna

3rd Cian Donnelly – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

Girls U/10 60M Hurdles

1st Lauren Kelly – Woodford / Tynagh

2nd Kelly Gallagher – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

3rd Sophia Cooke – Ballindereen

Boys U/10 60M Hurdles

1st Michael Loughrey – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

2nd Harry Marren – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

3rd Michael Kyne – Kilnadeema / Leitrim

Girls U/12 100M

1st Josie Bishop – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

2nd Molly Madden – Portumna

3rd Ruby Hyland – Ardrahan

Boys U/12 100M

1st Oliver Lewandowski – Tuam

2nd Eoin O’Shaughnessy – Kinvara

3rd Dylan Henry – Ballindereen

Girls U/12 200M

1st Ciara Mullins – Kilbeacanty

2nd Amelia Chmielewska – Tuam

3rd Catherine Lynch – CKL

Boys U/12 200M

1st John Bloomer – Portumna

2nd Aaron McHugh – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

3rd Kayn Boyle – Kilnadeema / Leitrim

Girls U/12 600M

1st Ruby Maguire – Dunmore /Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

2nd Sally Fahey – Kilbeacanty

3rd Ella Rose Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew

Boys U/12 600M

1st Ben Naughton – Kilnadeema / Leitrim

2nd Cathal Diviney – Beagh

3rd Donal Coyle – Ballinderreen

Girls U/14 100M

1st Kate O’Donoghue – Headford

2nd Shannon Kilgarriff – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

3rd Julie Earls – Bullaun / New Inn

Boys U/14 100M

2nd Oisin Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew

1st Tom Henry – Tuam

3rd Sean Gallagher – Beagh

Girls U/14 800M

1st Claudia Coyle – Ballinderreen

2nd Hazel Maguire – Dunmore / Garragrauns / Kiltevna

3rd Sarah Walsh – Beagh

Boys U/14 800M

1st Luke Walsh – Beagh

2nd Milo Higgins – Tuam

3rd Thomas Gorman – Woodford / Tynagh

Girls U/14 80M Hurdles

1st Rebecca Moynihan – Corofin / Belclare / Sylane

2nd Alice Derrane – Ballinderreen

3rd Shannon Scully – Headford

Boys U/14 80M Hurdles

1st Brendan McGuane – Beagh

2nd Kasper Starnausk – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd Cillian Moore – Moylough / Mountbellew

Girls U/16 100M

1st Grace Moroney – Kinvara

Boys U/16 100M

1st Richard McGrath – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

2nd Oisin McNulty – Portumna

3rd Paddy McNevin – Beagh

Girls U/16 200M

1st Orlaith Mannion – Ballinderreen

2nd Saoirse Hunter – Dunmore /Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

3rd Mairead Cunningham – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

Girls U/16 1,500M

2nd Myah Gallagher – Corofin / Belclare / Sylane

1st Sarah Hartnett – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

3rd Aisling Geaney – Kinvara

Boys U/16 1,500M

1st Fionn Cunningham – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

2nd Darragh Hanrahan – Headford

Mixed U/10 Relay

1st Woodford / Tynagh

2nd Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

3rd Portumna

Girls U/12 Relay

1st Ardrahan

2nd Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd Portumna

Boys U/12 Relay

1st Portumna

2nd Kilnadeema Leitrim

3rd Ballinasloe

Mixed U/13 Relay

1st Ballinderreen

2nd Woodford / Tynagh

Girls U/14 Relay

1st Kilnadeema Leitrim

2nd Moylough / Mountbellew

Boys U/14 Relay

1st Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Portumna

3rd Kinvara

Girls U/16 Relay

1st Corofin / Belclare / Sylane

==

Girls U/12 Cycling on Grass

1st Leah Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew

Boys U/12 Cycling on Grass

1st Conor Flaherty – Beagh

2nd Daire Hawkins – Kinvara

3rd Sean Murray – Beagh

Girls U/14 Cycling on Grass

1st Hannah O’Connor – Bullaun / New Inn

Boys U/14 Cycling on Grass

1st Danny Croxford – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Ciaran Considine – Ballinderreen

==

Girls U/12 Ball Throw

1st Leah Hansberry -Skehanagh / Menlough

2nd Niamh Lally – Skehanagh / Menlough

3rd Alisha Gardiner – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

Boys U/12 Ball Throw

1st Cillian O’Neill – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

2nd Keelyn Kirby – Skehanagh / Menlough

3rd Joshua Gavin – Ballinasloe

Girls U/14 Shot Putt

1st Graine Mulligan – Ballinderreen

Boys U/14 Shot Putt

1st Gavin Kennedy – Kinvara

2nd Niall Robinson – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd Eibhear Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew

Girls U/14 Long Puck

1st Carra Giblin – Ardrahan

2nd Lisa Marie Huban – Kinvara

3rd Rhea Sestak – Kilnadeema / Leitrim

Boys U/12 Long Puck

1st Cian Loughnane – Beagh

2nd Jack Dempsey – Ardrahan

3rd Darragh Whelan – Ardrahan

Girls U/16 Discus

1st Grace Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew

Girls U/12 Long Jump

1st Carla Fahy – Bullaun / New Inn

Girls U/14 Long Jump

1st Hazel Fahy – Bullaun / New Inn

Girls U/16 High Jump

1st Danielle Moynihan – Corofin / Belcare / Sylane