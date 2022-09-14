COMMUNITY GAMES: Four Galway Teams Qualify for National Finals

Four Galway teams will represent Connacht at the National Community Games Finals in University of Limerick on Saturday, 24th September.

Kinvara (under 14 camogie) and Portumna (under 11 hurling) advanced straight through to the National Finals.

And Athenry will have two rounders teams after their under 13 and under 15 girls advanced.

Oranmore/Maree and Moycullen picked up silver medals in Gaelic Football.

==

Team Results Connaught Finals, 10th September

==

U/14 Camogie – Kinvara through to National Finals

==

U/11 Hurling – Portumna through to National Finals

==

Gaelic Football U/10 Mixed Final

Ballinamore (Leitrim) 3-9 Oranmore/Maree 3-8

==

Gaelic Football U/12 Girls Final

Cornageeha St. John’s (Sligo) 4-13 Moycullen 2-3

==

Rounders U/13 Girls Final

Athenry 20-19 Breaffy (Mayo)

==

Rounders U/15 Girls Final

Athenry 15-4 Four Roads (Roscommon)