Community Games Connacht Team Finals Draws Announced

The draws for the 2023 Connaught Community Games Team Finals have been announced.

If the 5 Counties have a Team in an Event there will be a Pre Lim, otherwise they would have to play 3 matches on the day of the finals

Galway is involved in 2 Pre Lims, U/12 Boys Soccer and U/10 Gaelic Football and as they were drawn first they have Home Advantage for their Pre Lims.

Galway Co Ordinators have been in contact with relevant Team Managers and the Pre Lims have been organised.

Clarinbridge will play Drum/Clonown on Tuesday evening in Colga Soccer Pitch at 7.00pm and Moycullen will play Drom/Clonown tomorrow Evening at 5.00pm in Moycullen.

We wish all the 13 Team representing Galway at the Connaught Finals the Best of Luck



CONNAUGHT COMMUNITY GAMES

SATURDAY 22ND JULY 2023

HQ- DAVITT COLLEGE CASTLEBAR



U/12 Boys Soccer – Manulla Football Pitch -F23 KF66

Prelim: Clarinbridge (Galway) v Drum/Clonown (Roscommon)

Semifinal 1: Prelim Winner v Turlough Towers (Mayo)

Semifinal 2: St. Mary’s (Sligo) v Ballinamore (Leitrim)



U/12 Girls 7-aside Soccer- Castlebar Town Soccer Pitch -F23X788

Semifinal 1: Knockcroghery/St. John’s (Roscommon) v Clarinbridge (Galway)

Semifinal 2: Balla (Mayo) v St. Mary’s (Sligo)



U/15 Girls Soccer – Manulla Football Pitch -F23 KF66 Semifinal 1: Ballymote (Sligo) v Ballaghaderreen (Roscommon)

Final: Balla (Mayo) v Winners



U/10 Mixed Gaelic – Breaffy GAA Club – F23 VP70

Prelim: Moycullen(Galway) v Drum/Clonown (Roscommon)

Semifinal 1: Winner of Prelim v Coolera (Sligo)

Semifinal 2: Ballinamore (Leitrim) v Charlestown/Carracastle (Mayo)



U/12 Girls Gaelic – Ballintubber GAA Club F12 T2C9

Prelim: Cornageeha/St.Anne’s (Sligo) v Kilteevan (Roscommon)

Semifinal 1: Carra (Mayo) v Moycullen (Galway)

Semifinal 2: Prelim Winners v Mohill (Leitrim)



U/14 Girls Gaelic – Ballintubber GAA Club F12 T2C9

Semifinal 1: Carrick-on-Shannon (Leitrim) v Charlestown/Carracastle (Mayo)

Semifinal 2: Ballaghaderreen (Roscommon) v Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh (Galway)



U/13 Girls Rounders: – Davitt College Castlebar – F23 VY15

Final: Athenry (Galway) v Kiltullagh (Roscommon)



U/13 Boys Rounders: – Davitt College Castlebar – F23 VY15

Final: Breaffy (Mayo) v Elphin (Roscommon)



U/15 Girls Rounders- Davitt College Castlebar – F23 VY15

Semifinal 1: Athenry (Galway) v Kiltullagh (Roscommon)

Final: Breaffy (Mayo) v Winners



U/15 Boys Rounders

Breaffy (Mayo) – No competition



U/11 Hurling – Ballyvary Community Pitch F23 DT97

Final: Portumna (Galway) v Moore (Roscommon)



U/14 Camogie:

Portumna (Galway) – No competition



U/11 Mini Rugby – Castlebar Rugby Club – F23YT59

Final: Coolera (Sligo) v Ballinasloe (Galway)



U/11 Tag Rugby – Castlebar Rugby Club – F23YT59

Final: Coolera (Sligo) v Portumna (Galway)



U/14 Tag Rugby – Castlebar Rugby Club – F23YT59

Final: Rosses Point (Sligo) v Ballinasloe (Galway)



U/16 Tag Rugby:

Ballinasloe (Galway) – No competition