21 April 2024

Community Games Connacht Finals Results

Great Results for Galway with 14 Galway Teams representing their County at the Connaught Finals 

Galway Medal Results

5 Gold

U/13 Boys Basketball – Oranmore/Maree

U/13 Girls Basketball – Oranmore/Maree

U/16 Boys Basketball – Oranmore/Maree

U/16 Girls Basketball – Athenry

U/13 Girls Indoor Soccer – Mullagh

 

4 Silver

U/13 Rugby 7’s – Ballinalsoe

U/10 Boys Indoor Soccer – Woodford/ Tynagh

U/11 Mixed Basketball – Oranmore Maree

U/13 Girls Badminton – Mullagh

 

Results

U/15 GIRLS BADMINTON

Final: Mullagh (Galway) V Calry (Sligo) Silver Medals

Result: Calry (Sligo)

 

U/11 Mixed Basketball

Final: Cornageeha/St. Annes 29 Oranmore Marie (Galway) 18

Result: Cornageeha/St. Annes (Sligo)

 

U/13 Girls Basketball

Final: Oranmore – Maree (Galway) 17 Cornageeha/St. Annes (Sligo) 15

Result: Oranmore – Maree (Galway)

U/13 Boys Basketball

Final: Oranmore-Maree (Galway) 32 St. Mary’s (Sligo) 17

Result: Oranmore-Maree (Galway)

 

U/16 Girls Basketball

Final: Athenry (Galway) 23 Kilteevan (Roscommon) 16

Result: Athenry (Galway)

 

U/16 Boys Basketball

Final: Oranmore-Maree (Galway) 50 Carrick (Leitrim) 38

Result: Oranmore-Maree (Galway)

 

U/10 Boys Indoor Soccer

Final: Strokestown (Roscommon) 3 Woodford-Tynagh (Galway) 2

Result: Strokestown (Roscommon)

 

U/13 Girls Indoor Soccer

Final: Mullagh (Galway) 6 Ballymote (Sligo) 4

Result: Mullagh (Galway)

 

U/13 Rugby 7’s Boys

Final: Coolera (Sligo) 13 Ballinasloe (Galway) 12

Result: Coolera (Sligo)

 

