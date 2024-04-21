21 April 2024
~1 minutes read
Community Games Connacht Finals Results
Great Results for Galway with 14 Galway Teams representing their County at the Connaught Finals
Galway Medal Results
5 Gold
U/13 Boys Basketball – Oranmore/Maree
U/13 Girls Basketball – Oranmore/Maree
U/16 Boys Basketball – Oranmore/Maree
U/16 Girls Basketball – Athenry
U/13 Girls Indoor Soccer – Mullagh
4 Silver
U/13 Rugby 7’s – Ballinalsoe
U/10 Boys Indoor Soccer – Woodford/ Tynagh
U/11 Mixed Basketball – Oranmore Maree
U/13 Girls Badminton – Mullagh
Results
U/15 GIRLS BADMINTON
Final: Mullagh (Galway) V Calry (Sligo) Silver Medals
Result: Calry (Sligo)
U/11 Mixed Basketball
Final: Cornageeha/St. Annes 29 Oranmore Marie (Galway) 18
Result: Cornageeha/St. Annes (Sligo)
U/13 Girls Basketball
Final: Oranmore – Maree (Galway) 17 Cornageeha/St. Annes (Sligo) 15
Result: Oranmore – Maree (Galway)
U/13 Boys Basketball
Final: Oranmore-Maree (Galway) 32 St. Mary’s (Sligo) 17
Result: Oranmore-Maree (Galway)
U/16 Girls Basketball
Final: Athenry (Galway) 23 Kilteevan (Roscommon) 16
Result: Athenry (Galway)
U/16 Boys Basketball
Final: Oranmore-Maree (Galway) 50 Carrick (Leitrim) 38
Result: Oranmore-Maree (Galway)
U/10 Boys Indoor Soccer
Final: Strokestown (Roscommon) 3 Woodford-Tynagh (Galway) 2
Result: Strokestown (Roscommon)
U/13 Girls Indoor Soccer
Final: Mullagh (Galway) 6 Ballymote (Sligo) 4
Result: Mullagh (Galway)
U/13 Rugby 7’s Boys
Final: Coolera (Sligo) 13 Ballinasloe (Galway) 12
Result: Coolera (Sligo)