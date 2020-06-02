Community Games Announce Cancellation Of Year’s Activities Including National Finals.

The National Aldi Community Games festival scheduled for Limerick in August has been cancelled. In a statement released this afternoon, all Community Games events at Area, County and Provincial level have also been cancelled as a result of Covid 19 and the restrictions that remain in place in Ireland.

The Statement, released on behalf of the Board of Directors of National Community Games and it’s Chief executive David Hoystead states:

“As Covid 19 restrictions still remain in place in Ireland and plans for mass gatherings still a distance away, we must inform you now that the August Festival in UL will not be taking place this year. This also extends to all Community Games events at Area, County and Provincial which will need to remain on hold for the foreseeable future. This is disappointing news for our participants, families, communities and volunteers but as always the safety of everyone connected to Community Games and their extended families is our key concern at all times.“

The statement continues…

“While we cannot come together yet in a physical manner, the ‘Creative Communities’ competitions have demonstrated we can come together virtually and with that in mind, we are now working on exciting new plans for August which will showcase activity. Therefore, we are delighted to let you know a new online ‘Active Communities’ event with a host of activity based competitions will take place in August. Please do keep an eye out on our social media channels and our website for updates.“

The statement concludes…

“For now, please continue to follow the Government and HSE guidelines in relation to Covid 19 and we encourage you to remain healthy and active both physically and mentally as much as you can.“

On a positive note, there were over 2000 entries for their Creative Communities events that finished on Friday last.

The Winners of each event were announced on their Facebook page last Sunday and each winner will receive a special commemorative medal. Everyone who entered will receive a digital certificate.

There were lots of prizes handed out by partners Aldi Ireland and Bus Éireann throughout the competition and lots of encouragement and engagement from Síle Seoige who helped launch the competitions.

Overall this was a huge success with over 1 million people reached through the Community Games Facebook posts alone which allowed everyone to stay creative and most importantly “stay in the games”.

The Winners of the Creative Communities Competitions are….

WINNERS Creative Communities 2020 (MAY) 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Photography Kate McGonagle Anna Collins Zita Corkery Catharina Ward All Co. Mayo Co. Clare Co. Dublin Co. Cork Creative Writing Up to 3rd Isabella Butler (Wexford) Aideen Collins (Limerick) Christina Troup (Dublin) Cara Grant (Donegal) 4th to 6th Donncha Donnelly (Limerick) Fionn Mowlds (Cork) Kevin Devanarayana (Sligo) Wren Stynes (Carlow) Secondary School Aoife O Callaghan (Cavan) Katie Kehoe (Wexford) Taylor Stack (Meath) Kate Webb (Carlow) Irish Writing Primary School Diarmuid Pléimeann (Roscommon) Ceoladh Ní Lochlainn (Sligo) Síofra Ní Mhuirí (Meath) Ethan Thompson (Dublin) Secondary School Dearbhla Ní Mhearáin (Monaghan) Caoimhe Kennedy (Galway) Luke O Connell (Offaly) Daithi O Gilbert (Clare) Model Making 6 to 10 Preksha Utekar (Westmeath) Zoe Ni Chuinn (Clare) Lalya Flaherty (Longford) Darragh Mooney (Kildare) 11 to 13 Lisa Nicholas (Clare) Mary Bourke (Clare) Isabelle McCormack (Kildare) Kyle Conlon (Sligo) 14 to 16 Ludmila Burcovschi (Mayo) Art 5 and Under Darragh Considine (Clare) Alexander Herron (Donegal) Kate Power (Wexford) Gerard Collins (Limerick) 6 to 10 Kieran Devanarayana (Sligo) Taylyn Hoban (Longford) Arshia Khungar (Donegal) Grace Eabha McManus (Meath) 11 to 13 Emma Lineen (Sligo) Lahita Javadpour (Dublin) Robyn Lynch (Derry) Lauren East (Mayo) 14 to 16 Sophie Webb (Carlow) Dylan Short (Kerry) Perin Winders (Meath) Dearhhala Lynch (Longford) Singing 10 and Under Eva O’Farrell (Westmeath) Eva Norton (Dublin) Aimee Gillard (Leitrim) Finn Murphy (Roscommon) 11 to 16 Joshua Regala (Meath) Cormac Byrne (Clare) Anna O’Conor (Kildare) Roisin Vigors (Wicklow) Group The Lalors (Offaly) Eleanor and Fergus Foran (Cavan) Troup Sisters (Dublin) Julia and Sophie Larantseva (Kildare) Music 10 and Under Emma Rose Galvin (Kerry) Athenais Selve (Roscommon) Saoirse Murphy (Kerry) Caer McDermott Geraghty (Galway) 11 to 16 Orla Corrigan (Monaghan) Aaron Townsend (Clare) Orlaith Barry (Limerick) Una Walsh (Wexford) Group The Regans (Sligo) The Parge Family (Cavan) Cusack Family (Clare) Parry Family (Clare) Recitation 10 and Under Daithi Connolly (Leitrim) Caela Carr (Donegal) Diarmuid Fleming (Roscommon) James Kelly (Galway) 11 to 16 Sean Brett (Tipperary) Orla McWeeny (Leitrim) Caoimhe McGovern (Roscommon) Kayleen McPhillips (Galway)