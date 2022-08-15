COMMUNITY GAMES: 5 Medals for Galway at National Finals

Galway picked up two gold medals at the Community Games National Athletics Finals on Saturday.

Ballinderreen’s Amelia Henry won the girls u10 100m; while Ardrahan’s Cara Giblin took the u14 long puck.

Elsewhere, there was silver for Woodford/Tynagh’s Lauren Kelly in u10 60m hurdles; bronze for Danielle Moynihan from Corofin/Belclare/Sylane in the u16 high jump; while Beagh’s Cian Loughnane also came third in boys u12 long puck.

The Aldi Community Games National Athletic Finals held in SETU Carlow at the weekend. Galway were represented by 80 athletes from all parts of the County, who competed in all events in a strong field from 26 Counties.

Lots of action pictures can be seen on the Galway Community Games FaceBook page’

Congratulations to the Galway winners

Gold, Girls U/10 100m – Amelia Henry, Ballinderreen

Gold Girls U/14 Long Puck – Cara Giblin, Ardrahan

Silver Girls U/10 60m Hurdles – Lauren Kelly, Woodford/Tynagh

Bronze, Girls U/16 High Jump – Dannielle Moynihan, Corofin

Bronze, Boys U/12 Long Puck – Cian Loughnane Beagh