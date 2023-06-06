COMMUNITY GAMES: 2023 Galway Athletics Finals Results

The Galway Community Games Athletic Finals took place on Sunday (4th June) in Ballinderreen GAA Pitch.
With over 900 young Athletes taking part, there was great competition despite the hot weather.
Thanks to all the officials who assisted in the smooth running of the Event.
Girls U/8 60 M
1st Katie Considine – Oranmore / Maree
2nd Clodagh Hogan – Ballinalsoe
3rd Saoirse Hall – Ardrahan
Boys U/8 60 M
1st Mark Munnelly – Tuam
2nd Cillian Carrigy – Moylough Mountbellew
3rd Danny Langan – Craughwell
Girls U/8 80 M
1st Layla Whelan – Clarinbridge
2nd Ella Corbett – Headford
3rd Aoibhann McGuire – Ardrahan
Boys U/8 80 M
1st Fiachra Barrett – Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Eanna Forham – Kilbeacanty
3rd Tomas Kelly – Kilbeacanty
Max O’Riordan – CraughwellGirls U/10 100 M
1st Amelia Henry – Ballindereen
2nd Fionnula McGuire – Ardrahan
3rd Elena Woulfe – Headford
Boys U/10 100 M
1st Tadhg Fahy – Kinvara
2nd Luke Nolan – Oranmore / Maree
3rd Con Clesham – Clarinbridge
Girls U/10 200 M
1st Eva Carroll – Athenry
2nd Abbey Clesham – Clarinbridge
3rd Faye Hayes – PortumnaBoys U/10 200m
1st Samuel Osawe – Craughwell
2nd Peter Stanley – Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry
3rd Charlie Diviney – Beagh
Girls U/10 60 M Hurdles
1st Abigail Kelly – Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Cliona Morris – Ardrahan
3rd Lily Clesham – Clarinbridge
Boys U/10 60 M Hurdles
1st Harry Marren Caherlistrane / Killcoonagh
2nd Ryan Hyland – Kinvara
3rd Tom Gately – Moylough / Mountbellew
Girls U/12 100 M
1st Lauren Kelly – Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry
2nd Ella O’Sullivan – Ballindereen
3rd Caoimhe Cleary – Portumna
Boys U/12 100 M
1st Dylan Henry – Ballindereen
2nd Cian Hayes – Portumna
3rd Tom Tuohy – Woodford
Girls U/12 200 M
1st Laoise Colleran – Craughwell
2nd Emma Crowe – Kilnadeemna Leitrim
3rd Sadie Felle – Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry
Boys U/12 200 M
1st Cathal Walsh – Ballindereen
2nd John Bloomer – Portumna
3rd Theo Gantly – Beagh
Girls U/12 600 M
1st Ruth Burke – Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Aoibhinn Flynn – Headford
3rd Jane Behan – Woodford / Tynagh Duniry
Boys U/12 600 m
1st Donal Coyle – Ballindereen
2nd Liam Sheridan – Ardrhan
3rd Conor Joyce – Kinvara
Girls U/14 100 M
1st Josie Bishop – Dunmore / Garrafrauns
2nd Katelyn Bane – Kilnadeemna Leitrim
3rd Meabh Dooley – Tuam
Grace Drysdale – Craughwell
Boys U/14 100 M
1st Raul McDonagh Forgas – Kilnadeemna Leitrim
2nd Aaron McHugh – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
3rd Oscal O’Hannugain – Ballinasloe
Girls U/14 800 M
1st Claudia Coyle – Ballindereen
2nd Ruby Maguire – Dunmore / Garrafrauns
3rd Jane O’Rourke – Portumna
Boys U/14 800 M
1st Alan Hallinan – Craughwell
2nd Ben Naughton – Kilnadeemna Leitrim
3rd Cillian Moore – Moylough / Mountbellew
Girls U/14 80 M Hurdles
1st Alice Derrane – Ballindereen
2nd Ciarnatt Murray – Moylough / Mountbellew
3rd Aoife Gill – Baallindereen
Boys U/14 80 M Hurdles
1st Brendan McGuane – Beagh
2nd Danny Croxford – Moylough / Mountbellew
3rd Sean Colleran – Craughwell
Boys U/16 100 M
1st Joshua Doggett – Athenry
Girls U/16 200 M
1st Grace Moroney – Kinvara
2nd Shannon Kilgarriff – Dunmore / Garrafrauns
Girls U/16 1500 M
1st Sarah Hartnett – Dunmore / Garrafrauns
2nd Hazel Maguire – Dunmore / Garrafrauns
Boys U/16 1500 M
1st Rian Collins – Athenry
Mixed U/10 Relay
1st Ballinderreen
2nd Moylough / Mountbellew
3rd Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
Girls U/12 Relay
1st Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry
2ndMoylough / Mountbellew
3rd Portumna
Boys U/12 Relay
1st Ballinderreen
2nd Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry
3rd Portumna
Mixed U/13 Relay
1st Portumna
Girls U/14 Relay
1st Ballinderreen
2nd Moylough / Mountbellew
3rd Ardrahan
Boys U/14 Relay
1st Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Kilnadeema Leitrim
3rd Kinvara
Field Events
Girls U/12 Ball Throw
1st Sophie Mullane – Caughwell
2nd Tina Croxford – Moylough / Mountbellew
3rd Lucy Butler – Skehana / Menlough
Boys U/12 Ball Throw
1st Nathan Blair – Ballinasloe
2nd Ethan Scarry – Moylough / Mountbellew
3rd Jack Taylor – Ballinderreen
Girls U/14 Long Puck
1st Cara Giblin – Ardrahan
2nd Aoibheann Dolan – Beagh
3rd Sophie Quinn – CKL
Boys U/14 Long Puck
1st Darragh Whelan – Ardrahan
2nd Daniel Brennan – Ballinderreen
3rd Jack Madden – Portumna
Girls U/14 Shot Putt
1st Niamh Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Kalinka Vawa – Tuam
Boys U/14 Shot Putt
1st Max Madden – Craughwell
2nd Ross Kearney – Kinvara
3rd Killian Burke – Craughwell
Girls U/14 Javelin
1st Shayna Greally – Craughwell
2nd Lily O’Gorman – Kinvara
Boys U/14 Javelin
1st Oisin Molloy – Caughwell
2nd Matthew Sexton – Kinvara
3rd David Osawe – Craughwell
Girls U/12 Long Jump
1st Faye Whelan – Clarinbridge
2nd Emma Howson – Tuam
3rd Ciara McGuane – Beagh
Boys U/12 Long Jump
1st Dara Reilly – Headford
Girls U/14 Long Jump
1st Grainne Mulligan – Ballinderreen
2nd Cait Hanrahan – Ballinderreen
3rd Jenny Brady – Craughwell
Boys U/14 Long Jump
1st Hugo Johnston – Craughwell
Girls U/16 Discus
1st Grace Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Ciara Mooney – Corofin / Belclare / Sylane
3rd Katie Kilgarriff – Dunmore Garrafrauns Kiltevna
Boys U/16 Discus
1st Niall Robinson – Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Alex Duncan Mongan – Moylough / Mountbellew