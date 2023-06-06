COMMUNITY GAMES: 2023 Galway Athletics Finals Results

The Galway Community Games Athletic Finals took place on Sunday (4th June) in Ballinderreen GAA Pitch.

With over 900 young Athletes taking part, there was great competition despite the hot weather.

Thanks to all the officials who assisted in the smooth running of the Event.

Girls U/8 60 M

1st           Katie Considine – Oranmore / Maree

2nd          Clodagh Hogan – Ballinalsoe

3rd           Saoirse Hall – Ardrahan

 Boys U/8 60 M

 1st           Mark Munnelly – Tuam

2nd          Cillian Carrigy – Moylough Mountbellew

3rd           Danny Langan – Craughwell

 Girls U/8 80 M

 1st           Layla Whelan – Clarinbridge

2nd          Ella Corbett – Headford

3rd           Aoibhann McGuire – Ardrahan

 Boys U/8 80 M

 1st           Fiachra Barrett – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd          Eanna Forham – Kilbeacanty

3rd           Tomas Kelly – Kilbeacanty

                Max O’Riordan – CraughwellGirls U/10 100 M

 1st           Amelia Henry – Ballindereen

2nd          Fionnula McGuire – Ardrahan

3rd           Elena Woulfe – Headford

 Boys U/10 100 M

 1st           Tadhg Fahy – Kinvara

2nd          Luke Nolan – Oranmore / Maree

3rd           Con Clesham – Clarinbridge

 Girls U/10 200 M

 1st           Eva Carroll – Athenry

2nd          Abbey Clesham – Clarinbridge

3rd           Faye Hayes – PortumnaBoys U/10 200m

 1st           Samuel Osawe – Craughwell

2nd          Peter Stanley – Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry

3rd           Charlie Diviney – Beagh

 Girls U/10 60 M Hurdles

 1st           Abigail Kelly – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd          Cliona Morris – Ardrahan

3rd           Lily Clesham – Clarinbridge

 Boys U/10 60 M Hurdles

 1st           Harry Marren     Caherlistrane / Killcoonagh

2nd          Ryan Hyland – Kinvara

3rd           Tom Gately – Moylough / Mountbellew

 Girls U/12 100 M

 1st           Lauren Kelly – Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry

2nd          Ella O’Sullivan – Ballindereen

3rd           Caoimhe Cleary – Portumna

 Boys U/12 100 M

 1st           Dylan Henry – Ballindereen

2nd          Cian Hayes – Portumna

3rd           Tom Tuohy – Woodford

 Girls U/12 200 M

 1st           Laoise Colleran – Craughwell

2nd          Emma Crowe – Kilnadeemna Leitrim

3rd           Sadie Felle – Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry

 Boys U/12 200 M

 1st           Cathal Walsh – Ballindereen

2nd          John Bloomer – Portumna

3rd           Theo Gantly – Beagh

 Girls U/12 600 M

 1st           Ruth Burke – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd          Aoibhinn Flynn – Headford

3rd           Jane Behan – Woodford  / Tynagh Duniry

  Boys U/12 600 m

1st           Donal Coyle – Ballindereen

2nd          Liam Sheridan – Ardrhan

3rd           Conor Joyce – Kinvara

Girls U/14 100 M

1st           Josie Bishop – Dunmore / Garrafrauns

2nd          Katelyn Bane – Kilnadeemna Leitrim

3rd           Meabh Dooley – Tuam

                Grace Drysdale – Craughwell

 Boys U/14 100 M

1st           Raul McDonagh Forgas – Kilnadeemna Leitrim

2nd          Aaron McHugh – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

3rd           Oscal O’Hannugain – Ballinasloe

Girls U/14 800 M

1st           Claudia Coyle – Ballindereen

2nd          Ruby Maguire – Dunmore / Garrafrauns

3rd           Jane O’Rourke – Portumna

Boys U/14 800 M

1st           Alan Hallinan – Craughwell

2nd          Ben Naughton – Kilnadeemna Leitrim

3rd           Cillian Moore – Moylough / Mountbellew

Girls U/14 80 M Hurdles

1st           Alice Derrane – Ballindereen

2nd          Ciarnatt Murray – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd           Aoife Gill – Baallindereen

Boys U/14 80 M Hurdles

1st           Brendan McGuane – Beagh

2nd          Danny Croxford – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd           Sean Colleran – Craughwell

Boys U/16 100 M

1st           Joshua Doggett – Athenry

Girls U/16 200 M

1st           Grace Moroney – Kinvara

2nd          Shannon Kilgarriff – Dunmore / Garrafrauns

Girls U/16 1500 M

1st           Sarah Hartnett – Dunmore / Garrafrauns

2nd          Hazel Maguire – Dunmore / Garrafrauns

 Boys U/16 1500 M

1st           Rian Collins – Athenry

Mixed U/10 Relay

1st           Ballinderreen

2nd          Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd           Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

Girls U/12 Relay

1st           Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry

2ndMoylough / Mountbellew

3rd           Portumna

Boys U/12 Relay

1st           Ballinderreen

2nd          Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry

3rd           Portumna

Mixed U/13 Relay

1st           Portumna

Girls U/14 Relay

1st           Ballinderreen

2nd          Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd           Ardrahan

Boys U/14 Relay

1st           Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd          Kilnadeema Leitrim

3rd           Kinvara

Field Events

Girls U/12 Ball Throw

1st           Sophie Mullane – Caughwell

2nd          Tina Croxford – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd           Lucy Butler – Skehana / Menlough

Boys U/12 Ball Throw

1st           Nathan Blair – Ballinasloe

2nd          Ethan Scarry – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd           Jack Taylor – Ballinderreen

Girls U/14 Long Puck

1st           Cara Giblin – Ardrahan

2nd          Aoibheann Dolan – Beagh

3rd           Sophie Quinn – CKL

Boys U/14 Long Puck

1st           Darragh Whelan – Ardrahan

2nd          Daniel Brennan – Ballinderreen

3rd           Jack Madden – Portumna

Girls U/14 Shot Putt

1st           Niamh Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd          Kalinka Vawa – Tuam

Boys U/14 Shot Putt

1st           Max Madden – Craughwell

2nd          Ross Kearney – Kinvara

3rd           Killian Burke – Craughwell

Girls U/14 Javelin

1st           Shayna Greally – Craughwell

2nd          Lily O’Gorman – Kinvara

Boys U/14 Javelin

1st           Oisin Molloy – Caughwell

2nd          Matthew Sexton – Kinvara

3rd           David Osawe – Craughwell

Girls U/12 Long Jump

1st           Faye Whelan – Clarinbridge

2nd          Emma Howson – Tuam

3rd           Ciara McGuane – Beagh

Boys U/12 Long Jump

1st           Dara Reilly – Headford

Girls U/14 Long Jump

1st           Grainne Mulligan – Ballinderreen

2nd          Cait Hanrahan – Ballinderreen

3rd           Jenny Brady – Craughwell

Boys U/14 Long Jump

1st           Hugo Johnston – Craughwell

Girls U/16 Discus

1st           Grace Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd          Ciara Mooney – Corofin / Belclare / Sylane

3rd           Katie Kilgarriff – Dunmore Garrafrauns Kiltevna

Boys U/16 Discus

1st           Niall Robinson – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd          Alex Duncan Mongan – Moylough / Mountbellew

