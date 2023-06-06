COMMUNITY GAMES: 2023 Galway Athletics Finals Results

The Galway Community Games Athletic Finals took place on Sunday (4th June) in Ballinderreen GAA Pitch.

With over 900 young Athletes taking part, there was great competition despite the hot weather.

Thanks to all the officials who assisted in the smooth running of the Event.

Girls U/8 60 M

1st Katie Considine – Oranmore / Maree

2nd Clodagh Hogan – Ballinalsoe

3rd Saoirse Hall – Ardrahan

Boys U/8 60 M

1st Mark Munnelly – Tuam

2nd Cillian Carrigy – Moylough Mountbellew

3rd Danny Langan – Craughwell

Girls U/8 80 M

1st Layla Whelan – Clarinbridge

2nd Ella Corbett – Headford

3rd Aoibhann McGuire – Ardrahan

Boys U/8 80 M

1st Fiachra Barrett – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Eanna Forham – Kilbeacanty

3rd Tomas Kelly – Kilbeacanty

Max O’Riordan – CraughwellGirls U/10 100 M

1st Amelia Henry – Ballindereen

2nd Fionnula McGuire – Ardrahan

3rd Elena Woulfe – Headford

Boys U/10 100 M

1st Tadhg Fahy – Kinvara

2nd Luke Nolan – Oranmore / Maree

3rd Con Clesham – Clarinbridge

Girls U/10 200 M

1st Eva Carroll – Athenry

2nd Abbey Clesham – Clarinbridge

3rd Faye Hayes – PortumnaBoys U/10 200m

1st Samuel Osawe – Craughwell

2nd Peter Stanley – Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry

3rd Charlie Diviney – Beagh

Girls U/10 60 M Hurdles

1st Abigail Kelly – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Cliona Morris – Ardrahan

3rd Lily Clesham – Clarinbridge

Boys U/10 60 M Hurdles

1st Harry Marren Caherlistrane / Killcoonagh

2nd Ryan Hyland – Kinvara

3rd Tom Gately – Moylough / Mountbellew

Girls U/12 100 M

1st Lauren Kelly – Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry

2nd Ella O’Sullivan – Ballindereen

3rd Caoimhe Cleary – Portumna

Boys U/12 100 M

1st Dylan Henry – Ballindereen

2nd Cian Hayes – Portumna

3rd Tom Tuohy – Woodford

Girls U/12 200 M

1st Laoise Colleran – Craughwell

2nd Emma Crowe – Kilnadeemna Leitrim

3rd Sadie Felle – Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry

Boys U/12 200 M

1st Cathal Walsh – Ballindereen

2nd John Bloomer – Portumna

3rd Theo Gantly – Beagh

Girls U/12 600 M

1st Ruth Burke – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Aoibhinn Flynn – Headford

3rd Jane Behan – Woodford / Tynagh Duniry

Boys U/12 600 m

1st Donal Coyle – Ballindereen

2nd Liam Sheridan – Ardrhan

3rd Conor Joyce – Kinvara

Girls U/14 100 M

1st Josie Bishop – Dunmore / Garrafrauns

2nd Katelyn Bane – Kilnadeemna Leitrim

3rd Meabh Dooley – Tuam

Grace Drysdale – Craughwell

Boys U/14 100 M

1st Raul McDonagh Forgas – Kilnadeemna Leitrim

2nd Aaron McHugh – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

3rd Oscal O’Hannugain – Ballinasloe

Girls U/14 800 M

1st Claudia Coyle – Ballindereen

2nd Ruby Maguire – Dunmore / Garrafrauns

3rd Jane O’Rourke – Portumna

Boys U/14 800 M

1st Alan Hallinan – Craughwell

2nd Ben Naughton – Kilnadeemna Leitrim

3rd Cillian Moore – Moylough / Mountbellew

Girls U/14 80 M Hurdles

1st Alice Derrane – Ballindereen

2nd Ciarnatt Murray – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd Aoife Gill – Baallindereen

Boys U/14 80 M Hurdles

1st Brendan McGuane – Beagh

2nd Danny Croxford – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd Sean Colleran – Craughwell

Boys U/16 100 M

1st Joshua Doggett – Athenry

Girls U/16 200 M

1st Grace Moroney – Kinvara

2nd Shannon Kilgarriff – Dunmore / Garrafrauns

Girls U/16 1500 M

1st Sarah Hartnett – Dunmore / Garrafrauns

2nd Hazel Maguire – Dunmore / Garrafrauns

Boys U/16 1500 M

1st Rian Collins – Athenry

Mixed U/10 Relay

1st Ballinderreen

2nd Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

Girls U/12 Relay

1st Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry

2ndMoylough / Mountbellew

3rd Portumna

Boys U/12 Relay

1st Ballinderreen

2nd Woodford / Tynagh / Duniry

3rd Portumna

Mixed U/13 Relay

1st Portumna

Girls U/14 Relay

1st Ballinderreen

2nd Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd Ardrahan

Boys U/14 Relay

1st Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Kilnadeema Leitrim

3rd Kinvara

Field Events

Girls U/12 Ball Throw

1st Sophie Mullane – Caughwell

2nd Tina Croxford – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd Lucy Butler – Skehana / Menlough

Boys U/12 Ball Throw

1st Nathan Blair – Ballinasloe

2nd Ethan Scarry – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd Jack Taylor – Ballinderreen

Girls U/14 Long Puck

1st Cara Giblin – Ardrahan

2nd Aoibheann Dolan – Beagh

3rd Sophie Quinn – CKL

Boys U/14 Long Puck

1st Darragh Whelan – Ardrahan

2nd Daniel Brennan – Ballinderreen

3rd Jack Madden – Portumna

Girls U/14 Shot Putt

1st Niamh Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Kalinka Vawa – Tuam

Boys U/14 Shot Putt

1st Max Madden – Craughwell

2nd Ross Kearney – Kinvara

3rd Killian Burke – Craughwell

Girls U/14 Javelin

1st Shayna Greally – Craughwell

2nd Lily O’Gorman – Kinvara

Boys U/14 Javelin

1st Oisin Molloy – Caughwell

2nd Matthew Sexton – Kinvara

3rd David Osawe – Craughwell

Girls U/12 Long Jump

1st Faye Whelan – Clarinbridge

2nd Emma Howson – Tuam

3rd Ciara McGuane – Beagh

Boys U/12 Long Jump

1st Dara Reilly – Headford

Girls U/14 Long Jump

1st Grainne Mulligan – Ballinderreen

2nd Cait Hanrahan – Ballinderreen

3rd Jenny Brady – Craughwell

Boys U/14 Long Jump

1st Hugo Johnston – Craughwell

Girls U/16 Discus

1st Grace Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Ciara Mooney – Corofin / Belclare / Sylane

3rd Katie Kilgarriff – Dunmore Garrafrauns Kiltevna

Boys U/16 Discus

1st Niall Robinson – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Alex Duncan Mongan – Moylough / Mountbellew