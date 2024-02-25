Comfortable win for Galway’s Senior Hurlers – Commentary and Reaction

The Galway Senior Hurlers are back up to third in Division 1B of the Allianz National Hurling League following a comfortable 2-35 to 1-13 win over Antrim in Corrigan Park.

Here is the commentary of the game in full from Sean Walsh, Cyril Farrell and Niall Canavan.

The Full Time Report from Niall Canavan

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway Manager Henry Shefflin

Niall also spoke to Galway Captain Conor Whelan