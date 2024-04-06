Comfortable win for Galway in Connacht Senior Football Championship – Report and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Footballers got their Connacht Championship Campgain off to the perfect start with a comfortable 5-21 to 0-9 win over London in Ruislip.

Goals from Tomo Culhane (2), Paul Conroy and Cein D’Arcy did the damage in the first half adding to Cathal Sweeney;s first half strike.

The full time report from Kevin Dwyer.

After the game, Jonathan Higgins spoke to Galway Manager Padraic Joyce.

Jonathan also got the thoughts of London Manager Michael Maher.

Next up to speak to Jonathan was Galway’s Paul Conroy.

London captain Eoin Walsh, who is from Moycullen, was next to speak to Jonathan.

Finally, Ollie Turner spoke to former London manager Paul Coggins who was part of the Galway Bay FM Commentary team.

London: Michael Lynch; Daire Rooney, Matt Moynihan, Fiontan Eastwood; Oran Kerr, Eoin Walsh (Captain), Tighe Barry; Liam Gallagher (0-03), Stephen Dornan; DJ O’Flaherty, Daniel Clarke (0-02), Ciaran Driver (0-01; Joshua Obahor, Shay Rafter (0-02), Nathan McElwaine

Subs: Michael Miller for Nathan McElwaine (17’), Patrick Dolan for Fiontan Eastwood (H/T), Gareth McDowell for Tighe Barry (47’), Ruari Rafferty for Stephen Dornan (51’), Michael Carroll for Oran Kerr (55’),

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh (0-01), John Daly (0-01), Liam Silke (0-01); Paul Conroy (1-03), Seán Kelly (Captain); Johnny Heaney (0-04), Cathal Sweeney (1-01), Cein D’arcy (1-02); Robert Finnerty (0-04, 0-01m), Cillian Ó Curraoin (0-04, 0-03f), Liam Ó Conghaile

Subs: Daniel O’Flaherty for Cathal Sweeney (H/T), Tomó Culhane (2-00) for Cillian Ó Curraoin (45’), Kieran Molloy for Johnny Heaney (46’), Eoghan Kelly for Seán Kelly (52’)

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo)