13 February 2024

Colm Horgan Re-signs for Galway United

Galway United have confirmed this afternoon Colm Horgan has re-signed for the club.

Horgan rejoined Galway United in 2023 after spells at Cork City and Sligo Rovers and made 21 appearances for the club last season.

Following the announcement, he spoke to Mike Rafferty.

