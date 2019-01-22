Current track
Collingwood Cup Begins For NUI Galway Tomorrow Afternoon

Written by on 22 January 2019

The Universities Senior Soccer Cup, The Collingwood Cup gets underway this evening with the first of three games that will determine the quarter finals of this prestigious competition that was first played for in 1914. NUI Galway play the University of Ulster at the AUL Complex in Clonshaugh at 2pm tomorrow with the winners playing the Royal College of Surgeons in the last eight.

The first of the three preliminary round games takes place tonight with NUI Maynooth facing Trinity at 8pm while tomorrow; the third game sees Mary Immaculate College face UCD in Limerick IT.

