Colleges Sports Roundup

IN GAELIC GAMES

Calascantius College Oranmore have beaten Portumna Community School in the Connacht PPS Senior B hurling semi-final this afternoon in Bekan by 2-12 to 1-12. They will face St Cuans Castleblakney in the final on Monday at a venue to be confirmed.

Clifden Community School were beaten by Abbey College Boyle in the Connacht PPS Ladies Senior D Football Final at the Connacht COE by 11-18 to 0-3.

Mercy College Woodford were beaten in the All-Ireland PPS Junior D Camogie Semi-Final this afternoon by Colaiste Dun Iascaig Cahir 4-14 to 4-6. This was some comeback by Mercy College who trailed by 3-8 to 0-1 at Half Time.

IN SOCCER

Claregalway College are through to The FAI Schools Junior Girls National Cup Final after beating Presentation Thurles 2-0. The Claregalway goals coming from Chellene Trill and Niamh Donovan. They play Presentation College Kilkenny in the National Junior Cup final next Wednesday.

IN RUGBY

There was a massive shock in the Junior Cup Semi-Final with St Muredachs of Ballina beating Garbally College 21-20. They will play Roscommon CBS in the final on the 11th of March.

Sligo Grammar will face Garbally College in the Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior A Cup Final after beating Roscommon CBS in the Semi-Final in Sligo this afternoon bt 22 points to 14. In the other Semi-Final, Garbally College were too strong for Marist College Athlone winning 50-5.

Jack Tucker of Creggs scores for Roscommon CBS in their Senior A Cup Semi-Final defeat to Sligo Grammar who ironically are coached by a Creggs man in Jim Gavin.