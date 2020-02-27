Colleges Sports Roundup

The Claregalway College team who have qualified for the FAI Schools Junior Girls National Cup Final.

IN GAELIC GAMES

Calascantius College Oranmore have beaten Portumna Community School in the Connacht PPS Senior B hurling semi-final this afternoon in Bekan by 2-12 to 1-12. They will face St Cuans Castleblakney in the final on Monday at a venue to be confirmed.

Clifden Community School were beaten by Abbey College Boyle in the Connacht PPS Ladies Senior D Football Final at the Connacht COE by 11-18 to 0-3.

Mercy College Woodford were beaten in the All-Ireland PPS Junior D Camogie Semi-Final this afternoon by Colaiste Dun Iascaig Cahir 4-14 to 4-6. This was some comeback by Mercy College who trailed by 3-8 to 0-1 at Half Time.

IN SOCCER

Claregalway College are through to The FAI Schools Junior Girls National Cup Final after beating Presentation Thurles 2-0. The Claregalway goals coming from Chellene Trill and Niamh Donovan. They play Presentation College Kilkenny in the National Junior Cup final next Wednesday.

IN RUGBY

There was a massive shock in the Junior Cup Semi-Final with St Muredachs of Ballina beating Garbally College 21-20. They will play Roscommon CBS in the final on the 11th of March.

Sligo Grammar will face Garbally College in the Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior A Cup Final after beating Roscommon CBS in the Semi-Final in Sligo this afternoon bt 22 points to 14. In the other Semi-Final, Garbally College were too strong for Marist College Athlone winning 50-5.

Jack Tucker of Creggs scores for Roscommon CBS in their Senior A Cup Semi-Final defeat to Sligo Grammar who ironically are coached by a Creggs man in Jim Gavin.

