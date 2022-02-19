Colleges Senior A hurling 1/4 final abandoned due to injury

The All Ireland Senior A Hurling quarter final between Presentation College Athenry and Ard Scoil Rís from Limerick was abandoned with 10 minutes to go after a lengthy stoppage due to an to an Athenry player. The accidental clash happened in the 51st minute with Ard Scoil Ris leading by 0-13 to 0-11. Mike Rafferty was in Ballyea for Galway Bay FM…

In the other Senior PPS Hurling quarter final today in Cappamore, Gort Community School were beaten 1-13 to 1-10 by St Kierans Kilkenny. The Galway school trailed 0-8 to 0-7 at half time, with Keith Smyth (0-5), Sean Slevin and David Keane on target. A Harry Shine penalty for Kierans put daylight between the sides midway through the second half and a late Keith Smyth goal proved nothing more than a consolation for Gort as St. Kieran’s College booked an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Tulla. Gordon Duane reports…