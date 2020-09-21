Colin Farrell And Special Olympics Ireland Call On The Public To Support The “Can’t Stop Now” Appeal

– SPECIAL OLYMPICS IRELAND AIM TO RAISE €500,000 IN VITAL FUNDING-

Special Olympics Ambassador Colin Farrell

With the help of Hollywood hero, Colin Farrell, Special Olympics Ireland is asking the public to lend their support and help raise half a million Euros in vital funding for its athletes across Ireland.

Due to the pandemic, Special Olympics Ireland had to cancel their face to face cash Collection Day which takes place in April each year. The new ‘Can’t Stop Now’ Appeal focuses on digital and text donations and for the very first time, you can make a donation to Special Olympics through the Revolut App.

Helping to launch the campaign is Special Olympics Ireland ambassador, Colin Farrell. He commented:

“I am delighted to help launch this campaign for Special Olympics Ireland. COVID-19 has resulted in Special Olympics Ireland missing out on a significant part of its vital fundraising efforts, like so many other charities across the globe.

“It’s so important that we get the public on board to raise much needed funds for these inspirational children and adults, for whom, sports clubs are a social and health lifeline.”

Special Olympics Ireland supports almost 8,000 children and adults with an intellectual disability across the island of Ireland. Throughout the pandemic, the charity has been working tirelessly to findcreative ways to reach out to athletes to ensure they remain physically, mentally and emotionally fit during these challenging times. Their recent ‘Together At Home’ programme aims to keep athletes fit and healthy at home.

Special Olympics athletes have come so far, many have overcome the things they were told they can’t do like make friends, swim, ride a bike, go to university, get a job, get a gold medal for Ireland and much, much more. The only thing they can’t do is Stop!

With your help, almost 8,000 children and adults with an intellectual disability across the island of Ireland will get back to the pool, pitch and court. They will meet their friends again. Through sport, they will learn new skills again gaining confidence and show the world what they can do again.

Special Olympics athlete, Anna Kilmartin, aged 8 from Dublin, was on hand to help launch the charity’s fundraising appeal. Despite being told there were many things she couldn’t do, Anna is thriving and can’t wait to get back to her friends and sports training at her club, once it’s safe to do so.Special Olympics Ireland Can’t Stop Now needs your help to keep Anna and other athletes like her on that journey.

The Can’t Stop Now Appealhas been created bya unique probono collective called Good Brains for Good Brands, which was set up off the back of the pandemic, bringing the skillsets of industryprofessionals from various backgrounds together to support charities and organisations who were in much need of help due to lack of funding.

Matt English, CEO of Special Olympics Ireland spoke about the appeal, saying,

“We know that COVID-19 has had a huge impact on everyone’s life. Special Olympics athletes encounter some of the greatest challenges in our society. We are hoping that you can make a donation or get together with your community group or your workplace to organise a virtual fundraiser and have some fun whilst raising vital funds.”

For more information, or to get involved visitor follow the organisation on Facebook,https://www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsIreland, Instagram @specialolympicsireland or on Twitter @SOIreland