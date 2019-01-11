Coldwood 4 Mile Run/Walk

The annual Coldwood 4 mile Run takes place on Sunday, 27th January, at 11.00am. This has become a regular fixture on the Athletics Association of Ireland calendar. Many athletes from the city and county clubs, as well as locals and runners from other parts of Ireland, take part in this fun event. The race is chip timed and AAI approved.

The circuit straddles the picturesque landscape between the parishes of Athenry and Craughwell. This run is suited to seasoned athletes, beginners and walkers alike.

“We are very grateful to our sponsors, Craughwell AC for their ongoing support and of course our wonderful organising committee for their hard work! The children in the school take part in The Daily Mile and it is wonderful to see them active on a sports ground funded by events like the school run” Harry Monson, Principal of Coldwood N.S. All funds raised go toward further development of the school.

The race will be preceded by a children’s fun run, at 10.00 am, 1km for children from 3rd class and below, 2km for children from 4th to 6th class (€5 entry)

Register on www.runireland.com or on the day at the school from 9.00am to 10.30am. Cost of entry is €15.

